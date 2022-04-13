  • 25°C
香港時間 : 2022413日 (週三) 01:14
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:至TOP節日全攻略

熱門關鍵字 : 1萬消費券 袁嘉敏 抗疫資訊通 金宵大廈2 快速檢測 升中面試 小一派位 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 超市大搜查
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用複數名詞

中小學 00:00 2022/04/13

分享：

分享：

熱門 1萬消費券 袁嘉敏 抗疫資訊通 金宵大廈2 快速檢測 升中面試 小一派位 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 超市大搜查

小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. wolves

2. teeth

3. keys

4. matches

5. strawberries

6. sheep

7. tomatoes

8. firemen

9. bookshelves

10. ties

11. toys

12. geese

Part B.

1. churches

2. shoes

3. benches

4. boxes

5. potatoes

6. dishes

7. buses

8. horses

9. boys

10. babies

11. monkeys

12. ladies

13. cherries

14. donkeys

15. leaves

16. forks

17. knives

18. thieves

Part C.

1. They are policewomen.

2. They are brown chairs.

3. These are beautiful dresses.

4. Those are bees.

5. They are blue hats.

6. These are green leaves.

7. They are smart boys.

8. Those are clean dishes.

9. The deer are running fast.

10. The fish are swimming in the sea.

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 英文科

最高瀏覽

【復課快測】學童不做快測不可回校參與課堂活動　暫不考慮向全港學生免費派發測試包
10:40 2022/04/12
【復課快測】學童不做快測不可回校參與課堂活動　暫不考慮向全港學生免費派發測試包
【養兒防老】升職加薪拒加家用　港男一句反駁母親一時語塞
12:00 2022/04/12
【養兒防老】升職加薪拒加家用　港男一句反駁母親一時語塞
【金宵大廈2】林子善買樓贈父母幫哥哥上車　由住屋邨到5度置業分享上車心得
12:58 2022/04/12
【金宵大廈2】林子善買樓贈父母幫哥哥上車　由住屋邨到5度置業分享上車心得