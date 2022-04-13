【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用複數名詞

▲ 小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. wolves

2. teeth

3. keys

4. matches

5. strawberries

6. sheep

7. tomatoes

8. firemen

9. bookshelves

10. ties

11. toys

12. geese

Part B.

1. churches

2. shoes

3. benches

4. boxes

5. potatoes

6. dishes

7. buses

8. horses

9. boys

10. babies

11. monkeys

12. ladies

13. cherries

14. donkeys

15. leaves

16. forks

17. knives

18. thieves

Part C.

1. They are policewomen.

2. They are brown chairs.

3. These are beautiful dresses.

4. Those are bees.

5. They are blue hats.

6. These are green leaves.

7. They are smart boys.

8. Those are clean dishes.

9. The deer are running fast.

10. The fish are swimming in the sea.

