【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案 學習運用複數名詞
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Part A.
1. wolves
2. teeth
3. keys
4. matches
5. strawberries
6. sheep
7. tomatoes
8. firemen
9. bookshelves
10. ties
11. toys
12. geese
Part B.
1. churches
2. shoes
3. benches
4. boxes
5. potatoes
6. dishes
7. buses
8. horses
9. boys
10. babies
11. monkeys
12. ladies
13. cherries
14. donkeys
15. leaves
16. forks
17. knives
18. thieves
Part C.
1. They are policewomen.
2. They are brown chairs.
3. These are beautiful dresses.
4. Those are bees.
5. They are blue hats.
6. These are green leaves.
7. They are smart boys.
8. Those are clean dishes.
9. The deer are running fast.
10. The fish are swimming in the sea.
