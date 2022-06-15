  • 25°C
2022年6月15日 (週三)
專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解學習不同詞彙

中小學 00:00 2022/06/15

小一英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. Mr Sun and Miss Wind play the game.

2. Miss Wind blows a strong wind down the road.

3. It is because it is too hot.

4. Mr Sun wins the game.

5. D

6. C

B. 

1. winner

2. shines

3. hold

4. road

5. blow

6. coat

7. gloves

8. brightly

9. Strong

10. laugh

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

