【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案 閱讀理解學習不同詞彙
中小學 00:00 2022/06/15
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
A.
1. Mr Sun and Miss Wind play the game.
2. Miss Wind blows a strong wind down the road.
3. It is because it is too hot.
4. Mr Sun wins the game.
5. D
6. C
B.
1. winner
2. shines
3. hold
4. road
5. blow
6. coat
7. gloves
8. brightly
9. Strong
10. laugh
