【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解學習不同詞彙

▲ 小一英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

A.

1. Mr Sun and Miss Wind play the game.

2. Miss Wind blows a strong wind down the road.

3. It is because it is too hot.

4. Mr Sun wins the game.

5. D

6. C

B.

1. winner

2. shines

3. hold

4. road

5. blow

6. coat

7. gloves

8. brightly

9. Strong

10. laugh

