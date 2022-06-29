【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案 學習運用代名詞
中小學 00:00 2022/06/29
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
A.
1. my
2. her
3. their
4. your
5. their
6. our
7. his
8. its
B.
1. my
2. our
3. her
4. my
5. their
6. his
7. their
8. his
C.
1. watch, her watch
2. boat, his boat
3. books, their books
4. house, our house
5. ice cream, his ice cream
6. flowers, their flowers
7. shoes, her shoes
8. umbrella, his umbrella
TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T
【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD