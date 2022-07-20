  • 30°C
2022年7月20日 (週三)
DSE 香港金曲頒獎典禮 超市大搜查 I SWIM 消委會 1萬消費券 香港小姐 靚太安樂窩 升中面試 小一派位
【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　運用所有格形容詞（Possessive adjectives）

中小學 00:00 2022/07/20

小三英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

Part A. 

1. This is yoyo is his.

2. That classroom is ours.

3. These are my pens.

4. Those are her handbags.

5. Is that puppy theirs?

6. Are these books yours?

7. That isn't my rubber.

8. Those aren't his stickers.

9. Is this umbrella yours or his?

10. Is that my handkercchief or her handkerchief?

Part B.

1. its --> their

2. her --> hers

3. It's --> Its

4. fishermen' --> fishermen's

5. cats's --> cats'

6. princess' --> princess's

7. the house's door --> the door of the house

8. mine --> my

9. their --> theirs

10. Dennis' --> Dennis's

11. octopus' --> octopus's

12. your --> yours

13. The bench's back --> The back of the bench

14. babies's --> babies'

15. the skirt's size --> the size of the skirt

Part C.

1. him / his

2. its / yours

3. them / you

4. her / her

5. me / I / We

6. my / her / hers

7. yours / mine / they / his

