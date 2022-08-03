【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案 閱讀理解及比較級形容詞
Part A.
1. B
2. C
3a) 7
b) 8
c) 9
d) 5
e) 6
Part B.
1. are ; are
2. are
3. is
4. is
5. are
6. are
7. is
8. is ; are
Part C.
1. bigger
2. taller
3. slower
4. more interesting
5. the best
6. the worst
7. worse than
8. more dangerous
9. heavier
10. higher
11. more helpful
12. thicker
13. faster
14. the most beautiful
15. the busiest
