專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案　閱讀理解及比較級形容詞

2022/08/03

小四英文名校精選試題。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. B

2. C

3a) 7

b) 8

c) 9

d) 5

e) 6

Part B.

1. are ; are

2. are

3. is

4. is

5. are

6. are

7. is

8. is ; are

Part C.

1. bigger

2. taller

3. slower

4. more interesting

5. the best

6. the worst

7. worse than

8. more dangerous

9. heavier

10. higher

11. more helpful

12. thicker

13. faster

14. the most beautiful

15. the busiest

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 英文科

