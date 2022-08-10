【小學試題】小六英文搶分練習題答案　留意轉述語句（Reported Speech）的時態變化

▲ 小六搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. Sophie said (that) she had seen Sister Maria.

2. Sophie said (that) her fiancé was coming.

3. Louise said (that) Marco had bought a new car.

4. Marco said (that) his parents like Louise very much.

5. Louise told Sophie (that) she would miss her a lot.

or: Louise said (that) she would miss Sophie a lot.

6. Sophie said (that) she hadn’t seen Judy for a while.

7. Sophie said (that) Ted had asked her to marry him the month before.

8. Sophie said to her fiancé (that) she was waiting for him then.

9. Samantha told Sophie (that) she never drank coffee.

10. Sophie said (that) Marco and Louise would go on their honeymoon in Japan.

Part B.

1. I thought you said you were coming.

2. I thought you said you had finished your work.

3. I thought you said your partner had not been late.

4. I thought you said you would not have dinner yourself.

5. I thought you said you were able to come.

6. I thought you said you had time to talk to me.

7. I thought you said you wanted to meet my friend.

8. I thought you said I was not disturbing you!

hket App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及Video。立即下載︰https://bit.ly/34FTtW9

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊︰https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T