2022年8月24日 (週三) 00:55
專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　認識感官動詞（Verbs of Senses）

中小學 00:00 2022/08/24

小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. She hears the boy / child singing.

2. Peter feels the car moving.

3. They feel the house shaking.

4. He smells something burning.

5. We all hear the boy / child crying.

6. She sees the boys / children playing football.

B. 

1. That woman sees the man climbing the wall.

2. He sees his sister sitting under the tree.

3. She can hear the soup boiling.

4. I feel someone poking my back.

5. Mr. Wong sees his son leaving his room.

6. He hears the children singing.

7. She smells something burning.

8. The teachers see the students playing basketball.

9. They feel the bridge shaking.

10. I hear my phone ringing.

C. 

1. smells nice

2. tastes good

3. looks tired

4. tastes sour

5. feel cold

6. looks pretty

7. sounds great

8. smell stinky

9. look ill

10. sound alike

