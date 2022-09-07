【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解睇故事回答問題

▲ 小四英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

Part A.

1. A

2. C

3. C

4. A

5.

John : i) football ii) chess

Susan : i) basketball ii) chess

6. C

7. They live with their grandmother / granny / grandma.

8. old / energy

9.

( 3 ) We learn about John and Susan.

( 1 ) Miss Downs helps Susan check out the red book.

( 1 ) The children walk home.

( 4 ) We learn about Grandma

Part B.

1. energetic

2. dead

3. granny

4. bright

5. dangerous

6. excerpt

7. strange

8. windowsill

9. captain

10. half-back

