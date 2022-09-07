【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案 閱讀理解睇故事回答問題
中小學 00:00 2022/09/07
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
Part A.
1. A
2. C
3. C
4. A
5.
John : i) football ii) chess
Susan : i) basketball ii) chess
6. C
7. They live with their grandmother / granny / grandma.
8. old / energy
9.
( 3 ) We learn about John and Susan.
( 1 ) Miss Downs helps Susan check out the red book.
( 1 ) The children walk home.
( 4 ) We learn about Grandma
Part B.
1. energetic
2. dead
3. granny
4. bright
5. dangerous
6. excerpt
7. strange
8. windowsill
9. captain
10. half-back
TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T
【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD