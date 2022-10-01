【香港小姐2022】徐麟落選港姐不灰心　分享賽後感受：唔會放棄學廣東話

今屆香港小姐競選已經結束，參賽佳麗亦紛紛發表感受。當中由第一輪面試憑爆炸頭被封「女版曾比特」而成焦點、到後來又被稱「翻版陳茵媺」的徐麟，亦在個人社交平台發文講感受。

徐麟首先寫道：

在香港小姐競選當晚因廣東話不佳而鬧出不少笑話的她續稱：

同時她也把以上賽後感言翻譯成英文同時放在帖文上：

Hello, I am No.1 Astrid Xu!

I've spent a few days reflecting on my four-month journey and feel that I'm now a whole-new person.

Taking part in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant is probably the craziest thing I've ever done, in which I have challenged myself a lot in a completely new field and have got to know more about Miss Hong Kong culture and Hong Kong as a city; most significantly, I have met so many lovely, kind and warm people, both on and off stage, and am very grateful for the care I have received (Crying TT).

Special thanks are sent to all my friends and fans who have supported and helped me along the way. My performance at the Hong Kong Coliseum was indeed lower than expected, especially my Cantonese; But that's the way life is, flaws are beautiful, and it's a great honor for me to be in the top 5. Besides, I was really touched when the whole audience chanted No.1 that night, so I won't give up improving my Cantonese!

Well, now it's time to return to the academic world, as well as to football, hiking and fitness. Hopefully more attention will be paid to the traditional culture and charity causes, and hopefully you will see a better Astrid next time we meet!