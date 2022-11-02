【港大研究】港大醫學院7論文影像資料出錯　袁國勇稱責無旁貸已申下架

發表年份 研究文章 研究作者

2004 Association of presence of Aspergillus antibodies with hemoptysis in patients with old tuberculosis or bronchiectasis but no radiologically visible mycetoma Chung-Ming Chu, Patrick C Y Woo, Ken T K Chong, Wah-Shing Leung, Veronica L Chan, Kwok-Yung Yuen

2004 False-positive results in a recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV) nucleocapsid enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay due to HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-229E rectified by Western blotting with recombinant SARS-CoV spike polypeptide Patrick C Y Woo, Susanna K P Lau, Beatrice H L Wong, Kwok-Hung Chan, Wai-Ting Hui, Grace S W Kwan, J S Malik Peiris, Robert B Couch, Kwok-Yung Yuen

2010 Coexistence of Different Genotypes in the Same Bat and Serological Characterization of Rousettus Bat Coronavirus HKU9 Belonging to a Novel Betacoronavirus Subgroup Susanna K P Lau, Rosana W S Poon, Beatrice H L Wong, Ming Wang, Yi Huang, Huifang Xu, Rongtong Guo, Kenneth S M Li, Kai Gao, Kwok-Hung Chan, Bo-Jian Zheng, Patrick C Y Woo, Kwok-Yung Yuen

2014 Middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus 4a protein is a double-stranded RNA-binding protein that suppresses PACT-induced activation of RIG-I and MDA5 in the innate antiviral response Kam-Leung Siu, Man Lung Yeung, Kin-Hang Kok, Kit-San Yuen, Chun Kew, Pak-Yin Lui, Chi-Ping Chan, Herman Tse, Patrick C Y Woo, Kwok-Yung Yuen, Dong-Yan Jin