【港大研究】港大醫學院7論文影像資料出錯 袁國勇稱責無旁貸已申下架
港大醫學院於2004至2014年期間發表的5篇論文，被質疑部分影像資料出錯，於上月31日撤回。作為研究作者之一的港大微生物學系講座教授袁國勇向傳媒承認自己「睇漏眼」，估計團隊是將「蛋白質印跡」掃描至電腦時，誤將不同樣本混合或重複，已主動表明願意撤回論文，又形容對事件責無旁貸，就出錯深感抱歉。
袁國勇向傳媒透露，自己在8月初收到有電郵，指曾發表逾1,000多篇學術論文中有7篇，部分研究影像資料的「蛋白質印跡」（Western blot） ，跟其內文不同影像之相似度超乎預期，經與團隊重新檢視後，估計是將「蛋白質印跡」掃描至電腦時，誤將不同樣本混合或重複。
袁續指，已向相關學術期刊的編輯主動表明願意撤回出錯論文，因已無法再重做相關實驗，目前有5篇已完成審批撤回，另有2篇仍正在審批申請；他又強調相關研究內容不涉及病人治療，並且不影響往後研究。對於作為研究的通訊作者，他表示已核對過研究中所有文字，但卻「睇漏眼」沒發現圖片出錯，形容自己責無旁貸，就出錯深感抱歉。
5篇已下架論文於2004至2014年期間發表，大部分與動物冠狀病毒基因排序及病毒蛋白研究相關，涉及研究如下：
|發表年份
|研究文章
|研究作者
|2004
|Association of presence of Aspergillus antibodies with hemoptysis in patients with old tuberculosis or bronchiectasis but no radiologically visible mycetoma
|Chung-Ming Chu, Patrick C Y Woo, Ken T K Chong, Wah-Shing Leung, Veronica L Chan, Kwok-Yung Yuen
|2004
|False-positive results in a recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV) nucleocapsid enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay due to HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-229E rectified by Western blotting with recombinant SARS-CoV spike polypeptide
|Patrick C Y Woo, Susanna K P Lau, Beatrice H L Wong, Kwok-Hung Chan, Wai-Ting Hui, Grace S W Kwan, J S Malik Peiris, Robert B Couch, Kwok-Yung Yuen
|2010
|Coexistence of Different Genotypes in the Same Bat and Serological Characterization of Rousettus Bat Coronavirus HKU9 Belonging to a Novel Betacoronavirus Subgroup
|Susanna K P Lau, Rosana W S Poon, Beatrice H L Wong, Ming Wang, Yi Huang, Huifang Xu, Rongtong Guo, Kenneth S M Li, Kai Gao, Kwok-Hung Chan, Bo-Jian Zheng, Patrick C Y Woo, Kwok-Yung Yuen
|2014
|Middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus 4a protein is a double-stranded RNA-binding protein that suppresses PACT-induced activation of RIG-I and MDA5 in the innate antiviral response
|Kam-Leung Siu, Man Lung Yeung, Kin-Hang Kok, Kit-San Yuen, Chun Kew, Pak-Yin Lui, Chi-Ping Chan, Herman Tse, Patrick C Y Woo, Kwok-Yung Yuen, Dong-Yan Jin
|2014
|Discovery of a novel bottlenose dolphin coronavirus reveals a distinct species of marine mammal coronavirus in Gammacoronavirus
|Patrick C Y Woo, Susanna K P Lau, Carol S F Lam, Alan K L Tsang, Suk-Wai Hui, Rachel Y Y Fan, Paolo Martelli, Kwok-Yung Yuen
記者：鄧凱文