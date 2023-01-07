【辭職信教學】英文辭職信高分教學 4大加分內容2大不敗辭職原因

▲ Spencer sir分享辭職信教學。

每逢農曆新年後都是打工仔辭職的高峰期，有人可能辭職隨便交一封信便可以，其實一封寫得得體的辭職信可以為前僱主留下一個好的印象，從而讓公司為你寫一封正面的reference letter，大大減低未來找工作的難度。筆者認為，一封辭職信的精髓在於：被動進取。

筆者想先和大家分享4大辭職信不可或缺的要素：

1. 感謝公司曾給予的機會，讓我們能在工作上獲得寶貴的經驗。

2. 祝願公司未來發展順利。

3. 填寫適當的受文者，將副本傳送給需要知會的上司。

4. 清楚寫出辭職理由，但切記不可過於直接，宜適當修飾言辭。

那麼，該如何交代辭職原因呢？這一點令很多打工仔都十分頭痛。如果想避免麻煩，可以說自己因為私人原因需要辭職便可以了。既然都已經說明是私人原因，通常老闆或HR都不會過於詳細過問，即使被問及詳情，隨便說是因為家庭原因就可以了。

範例：I am tendering my resignation from my role as [job title] at ABC company for personal reasons. This letter serves as the formal notice. My last date of employment will be __________.

如果你不介意讓老闆或HR知道自己的離職原因，可以參考一下以下2個辭職理由。

收到更好的offer

收到一個更好的offer固然值得慶祝，但切記不要在辭職信直接寫出。大家不妨修飾一下言辭，其中一個方法是說自己有轉行的念頭，不用刻意告知對方你的新動向。否則就像是在說目前的工作環境比不上新offer，所以才要走，顯得不夠得體。

範例 (以夢想為想投身教育行業為例)：It was a tough decision after careful consideration. I have long been interested in the field of education and have recently been offered a chance to work for xxx school. I decided to further pursue my dream and realize my potential.

進修學習

進修學習需要長時間的付出及精力，若要同時兼顧學業和工作可謂十分困難。因此，這也是一個可行且合理的請辭原因。

範例：After careful consideration, I decided to embark on further studies in order to pursue my interest in xxx. It is not an easy decision, and I will make use of the repertoire of knowledge that I have gained in this company.

以下是一些辭職信的萬用句式。

In accordance with clause X of my contract of employment with the company …



表示你清楚了解公司的要求，是根據合約所列明的程序辭職。

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you and the team.



表示感激公司給予機會。

I wish all of you and the company a prosperous future.



祝願公司及老闆有個美好的前景。

May I take this opportunity to wish you all the very best in the future.



另一句給公司及老闆送上祝福的句式。

