  • 17°C
香港時間 : 2023104日 (週三) 00:48
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:破障‧心導行GO!

熱門關鍵字 : 劉鑾雄 保暖大法 叱咤樂壇 萬千星輝頒獎禮 星座2023 超市大搜查 李啟言 兒童疫苗 MIRROR演唱會 靚太安樂窩
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　鞏固基礎文法

中小學 00:00 2023/01/04

分享：

分享：

熱門 劉鑾雄 保暖大法 叱咤樂壇 萬千星輝頒獎禮 星座2023 超市大搜查 李啟言 兒童疫苗 MIRROR演唱會 靚太安樂窩

小五英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. are rescuing

2. join

3. has worked

4. will

5. Did ; have

6. floats

B. 

1. heavyer --> heavier

2. slimer --> slimmer

3. more --> less

4. cleverer --> cleverest

5. the (X)

C. 

1. shall we

2. are there

3. isn't it

4. won't they

5. am I

6. weren't they

D. 

1. angrily

2. noisily

3. tidily

4. easily

5. late

E.

1. Shall

2. needn't 

3. should

4. has to

5. could

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 英文科

最高瀏覽

【航班折返】突發：香港快運飛福岡UO600航班急折返　據報客機飛至高雄外海失壓急降　航班訊號一度消失
09:58 2023/01/03
【航班折返】突發：香港快運飛福岡UO600航班急折返　據報客機飛至高雄外海失壓急降　航班訊號一度消失
【大劉記者會】劉鑾雄澄清The ONE名由來　親回應都市傳說講「助養」女星經歷
14:41 2023/01/03
【大劉記者會】劉鑾雄澄清The ONE名由來　親回應都市傳說講「助養」女星經歷
【大劉記者會】澄清與呂麗君關係斥「燈神」蕭若元造謠　 劉鑾雄強調身家非全歸甘比
13:02 2023/01/03
【大劉記者會】澄清與呂麗君關係斥「燈神」蕭若元造謠　 劉鑾雄強調身家非全歸甘比