【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案 鞏固基礎文法
中小學 00:00 2023/01/04
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
A.
1. are rescuing
2. join
3. has worked
4. will
5. Did ; have
6. floats
B.
1. heavyer --> heavier
2. slimer --> slimmer
3. more --> less
4. cleverer --> cleverest
5. the (X)
C.
1. shall we
2. are there
3. isn't it
4. won't they
5. am I
6. weren't they
D.
1. angrily
2. noisily
3. tidily
4. easily
5. late
E.
1. Shall
2. needn't
3. should
4. has to
5. could
