【娛圈喜事】陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎四年抱三過兔年　Grace公開孻仔正面樣：有佢係好大嘅祝福！

大年初一（22日）有喜事公布！陳凱琳（Grace）與鄭嘉穎於兔年的第一日分享好消息，為大家介紹家庭新成員Carlos，並分享最新影片，十分溫馨！

陳凱琳於去年11月宣布懷有第三胎，日前已為鄭嘉穎誕下孻仔Carlos，組織五口之家！

陳凱琳公開孻仔正面

陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎於IG分享與Carlos的最新影片，可愛孻仔首度曝光！

片中的鄭嘉穎身穿紅色上衣，跟大家分享喜悅，而太太陳凱琳則穿上吊帶深綠色連身裕，大晒產後Fit爆身材，眼仔碌碌的Carlos穿上淺綠色衫仔望實爸爸和媽媽，畫面Sweet到漏！

最新影片：

陳凱琳寫道：

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Officially introducing the newest addition to our family: Baby Carlos! What a blessing it is to have him in our lives and in case you are wondering, both boys have been extremely welcoming of their baby brother and helping out to take care of him too! Happy to share that both mommy and baby were safe and healthy from the delivery and everyone’s enjoying the Chinese New Year festivities at home! Wishing everyone an amazing and blessed Year of the Rabbit and we can’t wait to share more updates about our little bundle of joy soon!