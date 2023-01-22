  • 21°C
香港時間 : 2023122日 (週日) 14:15
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:破障‧心導行GO!

熱門關鍵字 : 兔年運程 周焯華 30＋減肥 毒舌大狀 星座2023 COLLAR 超市大搜查 李啟言 兒童疫苗 靚太安樂窩
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【娛圈喜事】陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎四年抱三過兔年　Grace公開孻仔正面樣：有佢係好大嘅祝福！

娛樂 13:49 2023/01/22

分享：

分享：

熱門 兔年運程 周焯華 30＋減肥 毒舌大狀 星座2023 COLLAR 超市大搜查 李啟言 兒童疫苗 靚太安樂窩

陳凱琳（Grace）與鄭嘉穎分享孻仔Carlos的正面樣！

大年初一（22日）有喜事公布！陳凱琳（Grace）與鄭嘉穎於兔年的第一日分享好消息，為大家介紹家庭新成員Carlos，並分享最新影片，十分溫馨！

陳凱琳於去年11月宣布懷有第三胎，日前已為鄭嘉穎誕下孻仔Carlos，組織五口之家！

【四年抱三】陳凱琳首度公開第三胎名字　拍片親揭BB性別︰以後很多男友照顧我

    點擊圖片放大
    +6
    +5

陳凱琳公開孻仔正面

陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎於IG分享與Carlos的最新影片，可愛孻仔首度曝光！

片中的鄭嘉穎身穿紅色上衣，跟大家分享喜悅，而太太陳凱琳則穿上吊帶深綠色連身裕，大晒產後Fit爆身材，眼仔碌碌的Carlos穿上淺綠色衫仔望實爸爸和媽媽，畫面Sweet到漏！

【四年抱三】陳凱琳+鄭嘉穎四年抱三　Grace昨誕第三胎迎兔年

最新影片：

陳凱琳寫道：

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Officially introducing the newest addition to our family: Baby Carlos! What a blessing it is to have him in our lives and in case you are wondering, both boys have been extremely welcoming of their baby brother and helping out to take care of him too! Happy to share that both mommy and baby were safe and healthy from the delivery and everyone’s enjoying the Chinese New Year festivities at home! Wishing everyone an amazing and blessed Year of the Rabbit and we can’t wait to share more updates about our little bundle of joy soon!

精彩獎賞活動等您發掘：https://bit.ly/3ClEy1R

撰文 : TOPick柴犬出動

相關文章

【外貌之謎】陳凱琳三代同堂做冬食大餐　囝囝與公公餅印樣證隔代遺傳
13:42 2022/12/23
【外貌之謎】陳凱琳三代同堂做冬食大餐　囝囝與公公餅印樣證隔代遺傳
【四年抱三】陳凱琳+鄭嘉穎四年抱三　Grace昨誕第三胎迎兔年
12:58 2023/01/12
【四年抱三】陳凱琳+鄭嘉穎四年抱三　Grace昨誕第三胎迎兔年
【四年抱三】陳凱琳首度公開第三胎名字　拍片親揭BB性別︰以後很多男友照顧我
12:56 2023/01/17
【四年抱三】陳凱琳首度公開第三胎名字　拍片親揭BB性別︰以後很多男友照顧我

你可能感興趣

【外貌之謎】陳凱琳三代同堂做冬食大餐　囝囝與公公餅印樣證隔代遺傳
13:42 2022/12/23
【外貌之謎】陳凱琳三代同堂做冬食大餐　囝囝與公公餅印樣證隔代遺傳
【四年抱三】陳凱琳+鄭嘉穎四年抱三　Grace昨誕第三胎迎兔年
12:58 2023/01/12
【四年抱三】陳凱琳+鄭嘉穎四年抱三　Grace昨誕第三胎迎兔年
【四年抱三】陳凱琳首度公開第三胎名字　拍片親揭BB性別︰以後很多男友照顧我
12:56 2023/01/17
【四年抱三】陳凱琳首度公開第三胎名字　拍片親揭BB性別︰以後很多男友照顧我
陳凱琳 鄭嘉穎 娛樂人物職業 演員 娛樂機構 娛樂行業

最高瀏覽

【張致恒婚變】被懷疑借離婚以便申請公屋　雯雯發文回應網民質疑
11:15 2023/01/21
【張致恒婚變】被懷疑借離婚以便申請公屋　雯雯發文回應網民質疑
【雌雄莫辨】中國女子田徑隊成員多次被質疑性別　廖孟雪+童曾歡長髮近照曝光
11:38 2023/01/20
【雌雄莫辨】中國女子田徑隊成員多次被質疑性別　廖孟雪+童曾歡長髮近照曝光
【KO膽固醇】營養師推介一種食材比麥皮更有效 神秘早餐3個月速降壞膽固醇【內附食譜】
15:23 2023/01/19
【KO膽固醇】營養師推介一種食材比麥皮更有效 神秘早餐3個月速降壞膽固醇【內附食譜】