【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　農曆新年齊猜謎

▲ 高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

英文小知識

1.May you have a/an prosperous/wonderful/amazing year ahead! （祝你有個很棒的一年！）

May your new year be full of happiness and joy!（祝你新的一年能充滿快樂的回憶！）

2.May you be as energetic as a rabbit throughout the Year of the Rabbit!（祝你在整個兔年都能像兔子般充滿活力！）

May you always be surrounded by sunshine in the Year of the Rabbit. （祝兔年你能一直被陽光包圍！）

May the Year of the Rabbit be a/an wonderful/amazing/fantastic year for you!（祝兔年對你來說是很棒的一年！）

謎語區

1. Fai Chun

2. Firecracker

3. Red packet

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD