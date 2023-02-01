  • 18°C
香港時間 : 2023201日 (週三) 01:46
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:破障‧心導行GO!

熱門關鍵字 : 毒舌大狀 兔年運程 想見你 30＋減肥 黃子華 李啟言 超市大搜查 COLLAR 兒童疫苗 靚太安樂窩
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　農曆新年齊猜謎

中小學 00:00 2023/02/01

分享：

分享：

熱門 毒舌大狀 兔年運程 想見你 30＋減肥 黃子華 李啟言 超市大搜查 COLLAR 兒童疫苗 靚太安樂窩

高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

英文小知識

1.May you have a/an prosperous/wonderful/amazing year ahead! （祝你有個很棒的一年！）

May your new year be full of happiness and joy!（祝你新的一年能充滿快樂的回憶！）

2.May you be as energetic as a rabbit throughout the Year of the Rabbit!（祝你在整個兔年都能像兔子般充滿活力！）

May you always be surrounded by sunshine in the Year of the Rabbit. （祝兔年你能一直被陽光包圍！）

May the Year of the Rabbit be a/an wonderful/amazing/fantastic year for you!（祝兔年對你來說是很棒的一年！）

謎語區

1. Fai Chun

2. Firecracker

3. Red packet

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 英文科

最高瀏覽

【新四十二章】龔嘉欣被爆與日籍男友拍拖兩年 　已共賦同居有望成兔年新娘？
11:50 2023/01/31
【新四十二章】龔嘉欣被爆與日籍男友拍拖兩年 　已共賦同居有望成兔年新娘？
【不孝子】單親母當清潔工辛勤供養留學　不孝仔攜妻兒移民：一通電話都無
12:59 2023/01/24
【不孝子】單親母當清潔工辛勤供養留學　不孝仔攜妻兒移民：一通電話都無
【崩潰爸爸】身價$7800「龍吐珠」失蹤　爸爸驚見兩兒將寵物魚變佳餚
16:35 2023/01/30
【崩潰爸爸】身價$7800「龍吐珠」失蹤　爸爸驚見兩兒將寵物魚變佳餚