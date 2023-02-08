【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　認識不定代名詞（Indefinite Pronouns）

▲ 小五英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. any of

2. all of

3. no

4. Both of

5. some

6. none of

7. any

8. none

9. Some of

10. all of

B.

1. no one

2. anywhere

3. something

4. somewhere

5. anything

6. anybody

7. No one

8. Someone

9. anything

10. someone

C.

1. anything to the party.

2. sit anywhere.

3. You can come on any days.

4. You can talk to anyone.

5. You can call me at any time.

6. You can invite anyone to the gathering.

7. You can put the telephone anywhere.

8. You can use anything to make the poster.

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD