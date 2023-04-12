【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　分辨過去式與過去進行式（Past Continuous）

▲ 英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

A.

1. was helping ; broke

2. were sleeping ; broke out

3. were fishing ; were playing

4. saw ; ran

5. was raining ; left

6. was studying ; were playing

7. was lying ; shouted

8. flew ; opened/ was opening

9. did not help ; was tidying

10. rang ; was doing

B.

1. I was going to the cinema but I didn’t have any money.

2. He was going to play football but he forgot to bring his sports shoes.

3. We were going to swim but it was too cold.

4. They were going to visit Oxford but they didn’t have time.

5. He was going to see the play but there were no seats left.

6. I was going to do my homework but I had forgotten my books.

7. She was going to do the cooking but she didn’t have enough ingredients.

8. I was going to buy something but the shopping mall was closed.

