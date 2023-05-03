  • 24°C
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

【小學試題】英文搶分練習題答案　情態動詞（Modal Verb）應用

中小學 00:00 2023/05/03

英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. could
2. can't
3. was able to
4. could
5. was able to
6. couldn't have been
7. could have been
8. could have dropped
9. could have done
10. couldn't have killed
11. don't have to
12. didn't have to
13. must
14. mustn't
15. don't have to
16. wouldn't mind
17. wouldn't mind
18. would rather
19. would like
20. wouldn't mind
21. dare not
22. need not
23. dare
24. need not
25. dares

B. 

1. must /have to
2. had to
3. must / have to
4. had to
5. have to
6. had to
7. have to
8. must
9. mustn't
10. don't have to
11. mustn't
12. don't have to
13. mustn't
14. doesn't have to

C. 

1. You don't have to do the ironing today.
2. You had better leave early.
3. You mustn't leave until the exam has finished.
4. They needn't call the doctor.
5. I wouldn't mind posting the letter for you.
6. I could have left my book on the desk.
7. He couldn't have been in China because I saw him an hour ago.
8. She was able to save the child before the car exploded.

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

