【小學試題】英文搶分練習題答案 閱讀理解練習
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
A.
1. i) Bored of studying /sitting still. // Want to have a good body shape. // Excited to learn (their) favourite idols' dance.
ii) Want to have a chance to do overseas dancing performances and attend training courses.
2. D
3. B
4. 2012, 2013, 2014
5. Haze Lau - Received formal dance education; experineced in teaching
Karen Tam - Took part in a dance competition
Tim Chung - Knows how to integrate various types of dance
6. By email ; By online application
7. i) gradually
ii) drop
iii) quickly
8. A > D > B > C
9. Three advantages. Meet new friends, watch a brilliant cultural dance, and try traditional English cuisine.
B.
1. various
2. expert
3. nominations
4. beginners
5. brilliant
6. practises
7. traditional
8. consecutive
9. thrills
10. cuisine
