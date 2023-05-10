  • 23°C
香港時間 : 2023510日 (週三) 00:47
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

現在閱讀

【小學試題】英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解練習

中小學 00:00 2023/05/10

英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A. 

1. i) Bored of studying /sitting still. // Want to have a good body shape. // Excited to learn (their) favourite idols' dance.

ii) Want to have a chance to do overseas dancing performances and attend training courses.

2. D

3. B

4. 2012, 2013, 2014

5. Haze Lau - Received formal dance education; experineced in teaching

Karen Tam - Took part in a dance competition

Tim Chung - Knows how to integrate various types of dance

6. By email ; By online application

7. i) gradually 

ii) drop 

iii) quickly

8. A > D > B > C

9. Three advantages. Meet new friends, watch a brilliant cultural dance, and try traditional English cuisine. 

B. 

1. various

2. expert

3. nominations

4. beginners

5. brilliant

6. practises

7. traditional

8. consecutive

9. thrills

10. cuisine

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

