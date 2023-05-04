【裸照勒索】《飢餓遊戲》女星裸照遭駭客勒索　Willow Shields公開照片反威脅

由珍妮花羅倫絲（Jennifer Lawrence）主演電影《飢餓遊戲》（The Hunger Games），當中飾演女主角珍妮花妹妹的童星Willow Shields，日前在社交平台上載一張全裸照片，發文指遭駭客勒索同一相片，她先發制人公開相關照片反威脅。

Willow Shields日前晒出一張側面裸照，相中她以手臂遮掩胸部，而腰部及臀部線條則一覽無遺。

對勒索沒畏懼

對於遭駭客入侵並以同一相片勒索，她沒有畏懼，反而先發制人公開相關照片，並稱：「我不會忍受任何羞辱！這是我的身體！由我來選擇將它展示給誰看！」並表示已向FBI報案求助，勇敢表現獲網民大讚。

Willow Shields發文：

I’m being blackmailed and extorted for nude photos of myself, something private that was never meant to be shared with the whole world. I’m taking back the control and sharing it with you first. Here’s the photo they emailed and attached threatening to share with my friends, family, and the internet. They claim to have many more “less tame” photos to use against me.

I will not let someone else make choices involving my own body, I will not allow someone to have power over me.

I’ve already reported this person and case to the FBI and I sincerely hope they take the investigation seriously and follow through with this crime.

I also share this because I know how many other people are affected daily by revenge porn, and nude leaks, that are carried out by hackers and criminals in an effort to break down body, and mind, both deeply vulnerable. I understand and I’m sorry it exists.

I will not stand for any slut shaming, this is my body, and I will share it with whomever I choose.