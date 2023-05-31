  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2023531日 (週三) 00:05
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

【小學試題】英文搶分練習題答案　量詞（Quantifiers）及時態練習

中小學 00:00 2023/05/31

英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. too much

2. too many

3. less

4. fewer

5. enough

B.

1. since

2. for

3. ago

4. in

5. since

6. for

C. 

1. is

2. doing

3. has learnt/ has learned

4. has started

5. performed

6. made

7. practice

8. has ; told

9. will have

D. 

1. First

2. because

3. but

4. and

5. also

6. If

7. Finally

E. 

1. plastic; sitting on

2. leather ; holding our trousers up

3. metal ; glass ; cooking rice

4. glass ; holding flowers

5. paper ; jotting notes.

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

家庭教育 家庭關係 呈分試 英文科

