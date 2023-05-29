  • 31°C
熱門關鍵字 :
【姊弟情深】陳凱琳細佬回港探望家人　首次見外甥Carlos攬到實送「肉嘴」

娛樂 13:06 2023/05/29

好溫馨呀！

前港姐冠軍陳凱琳（Grace）與弟弟Derek感情要好，早前Derek與太太決定返加拿大定居生活，Grace感到非常不捨，送機時更攬到Derek實一實。

【恩愛夫妻】鄭嘉穎拍片不介意做「小男人」　受陳凱琳影響一改低調作風　

Derek與太太回港探望

近日Derek與太太回港探望Grace一家，Grace在社交網分享多張相片，相中可見，Derek攬到外甥CARLOS實一實，又向CARLOS送「肉嘴」，畫面溫馨。

之後又齊齊影大合照，其中一張合照可見鄭嘉穎抱着大仔，Grace抱着二仔，而Derek則抱着CARLOS，大家笑得開懷。

 

Grace以英文留言：「WHEN DEREK MET CARLOS! 😍🤭
Well well, look who popped by over the weekend: it’s our dearest 舅父&舅母
A short but sweet trip filled with so much “awww’s”, good food and incredible love! It was the first time my brother and sister in law got to meet Car Car, and also to see a more smiley, grown-up version of the two boys!
Always feel blessed to catch up on life and happenings and to know that they are doing so well in Canada! Please visit more often, but if you don’t, I guess next time it’ll be my turn to make a visit…」

 

她意指：「很開心CARLOS終於見到舅父和舅母，今次是第一次細佬與弟婦與CARLOS見面，另外兩位小朋友亦長大不少，很開心每次的相敍，希望你們多些回港探望我們，若果不是，下次我們會飛來探你們。」

另外，Grace三名兒子都盡得父母的優良基因，眼仔睩睩，樣子可愛，相信長大後必定與爸爸鄭嘉穎一樣那麼靚仔！

撰文 : TOPick柴犬出動

