【姊弟情深】陳凱琳細佬回港探望家人　首次見外甥Carlos攬到實送「肉嘴」

前港姐冠軍陳凱琳（Grace）與弟弟Derek感情要好，早前Derek與太太決定返加拿大定居生活，Grace感到非常不捨，送機時更攬到Derek實一實。

【恩愛夫妻】鄭嘉穎拍片不介意做「小男人」 受陳凱琳影響一改低調作風

Derek與太太回港探望

近日Derek與太太回港探望Grace一家，Grace在社交網分享多張相片，相中可見，Derek攬到外甥CARLOS實一實，又向CARLOS送「肉嘴」，畫面溫馨。

之後又齊齊影大合照，其中一張合照可見鄭嘉穎抱着大仔，Grace抱着二仔，而Derek則抱着CARLOS，大家笑得開懷。

Grace以英文留言：「WHEN DEREK MET CARLOS! 😍🤭

Well well, look who popped by over the weekend: it’s our dearest 舅父&舅母

A short but sweet trip filled with so much “awww’s”, good food and incredible love! It was the first time my brother and sister in law got to meet Car Car, and also to see a more smiley, grown-up version of the two boys!

Always feel blessed to catch up on life and happenings and to know that they are doing so well in Canada! Please visit more often, but if you don’t, I guess next time it’ll be my turn to make a visit…」