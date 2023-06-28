  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2023628日 (週三) 00:29
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　30條必做Prepositons

中小學 00:00 2023/06/28

高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. at

2. over

3. since ; about

4. on

5. for

6. Since ; for

7. at

8. on

9. over

10. since

B. 

1. at

2. behind

3. for

4. to ; from

5. to

6. at ; to

7. on

8. at

9. On ; for

10. in

C. 

1. during ; to

2. By

3. about

4. to

5. for

6. from ; to

7. about

8. to ; on

9. from

10. for ; by

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m
 

