【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案 30條必做Prepositons
中小學 00:00 2023/06/28
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
A.
1. at
2. over
3. since ; about
4. on
5. for
6. Since ; for
7. at
8. on
9. over
10. since
B.
1. at
2. behind
3. for
4. to ; from
5. to
6. at ; to
7. on
8. at
9. On ; for
10. in
C.
1. during ; to
2. By
3. about
4. to
5. for
6. from ; to
7. about
8. to ; on
9. from
10. for ; by
