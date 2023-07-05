【小學試題】初小英文搶分練習題答案 30題必做Prepositions
中小學 00:00 2023/07/05
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
A.
1. for
2. on
3. from ; to
4. for
5. to
6. for ; from
7. at
8. at
9. on
10. in ; from ; to
B.
1. with
2. from ; to
3. on
4. to
5. in
6. at ; at
7. with
8. On
9. to ; with
10. in
C.
1. on
2. with
3. of
4. for
5. on
6. with
7. In
8. at ; in
9. for
10. in
