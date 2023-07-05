  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2023705日 (週三) 01:25
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:破障‧心導行GO!

熱門關鍵字 : 區區有好校 靈戲逼人 新手爸媽 香港小姐2023 超市大搜查 周潤發 全民造星V 30＋減肥 MIRROR Hello Hong Kong
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】初小英文搶分練習題答案　30題必做Prepositions

中小學 00:00 2023/07/05

分享：

分享：

熱門 區區有好校 靈戲逼人 新手爸媽 香港小姐2023 超市大搜查 周潤發 全民造星V 30＋減肥 MIRROR Hello Hong Kong

英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A. 

1. for

2. on

3. from ; to

4. for

5. to

6. for ; from

7. at

8. at

9. on

10. in ; from ; to

B. 

1. with

2. from ; to

3. on

4. to

5. in

6. at ; at

7. with

8. On

9. to ; with

10. in

C. 

1. on

2. with 

3. of

4. for

5. on 

6. with

7. In

8. at ; in

9. for

10. in

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m
 

中小學教育 中小學考試 英文科 呈分試

最高瀏覽

【迷魂黨】西環男子行近借錢仲做1舉動 港女嚇到即走列兩大特徵籲小心
11:49 2023/07/03
【迷魂黨】西環男子行近借錢仲做1舉動 港女嚇到即走列兩大特徵籲小心
【家居意外】3歲女童在家爬櫃拿玩具　遭突墮下電視機重砸胸部亡
18:58 2023/07/03
【家居意外】3歲女童在家爬櫃拿玩具　遭突墮下電視機重砸胸部亡
【最美孕媽】孫慧雪公布第二胎性別98%人估錯　6歲仔一個舉動獲大讚好哥哥
12:09 2023/07/03
【最美孕媽】孫慧雪公布第二胎性別98%人估錯　6歲仔一個舉動獲大讚好哥哥