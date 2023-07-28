【夫妻緣盡】林嘉欣袁劍偉結束12年婚姻　共同發文：做出這個決定並非輕率

林嘉欣與袁劍偉在2010年6月在加拿大註冊結婚，二人在婚後育有兩名女兒，組織幸福家庭。日前，有報導指林嘉欣、袁劍偉因性格不合、管教女兒方式不一，甚至有金錢糾紛，故處於分居的狀態。

在今日（28日）凌晨，林嘉欣與袁劍偉一同在社交網聯名發文承認離婚：

After twelve years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that our marriage relationship has come to an end. We did not come to this decision lightly and we are working together to get through this. We are, however, and always will be a family. We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children. Our children are our priority and we will continue to work in partnership to raise them. We genuinely wish the best for each other going forward.



We ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. Last but not least, we also want to thank our family and friends for supporting us, offering their own love in return.



在經過十二年的婚姻生活後，我們無奈地認定我們的婚姻關係已經走到了盡頭。我們做出這個決定並非輕率，我們曾共同努力去面對這個變化。然而，我們過去、現在，並且將來永遠都是一個家庭。我們首要的身份是父母，照顧兩個正在茁壯成長的孩子。我們的孩子是我們的首要和最重要之務，我們將繼續共同合作來撫養他們。對於彼此的未來，我們真摯地希望一切都好。



我們請求尊重我們及孩子在這個困難時期的空間和隱私。最後，我們還要感謝我們的家人和朋友們的支持，以及他們回報的愛。



Karena & Steve