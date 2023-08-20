【公關災難】台灣藝人謝忻來港旅遊食店拒收現金　餐廳囂張回應引圍攻後道歉

復常後個個地區都想攪旺旅遊業帶動經濟，可是台灣綜藝節目主持人謝忻最近坐郵輪來香港旅行，本來一心想「說好香港故事」的她，落船後到海港城食人氣漢堡包打卡卻遇尷尬事。

謝忻用餐後，問題便出現，她在個人社交平台發文寫道：

▲ 台灣藝人謝忻。

謝忻表示當時感惶恐，因信用卡留在郵輪的保險箱內，而手機也沒Apple Pay、支付寶或微信，隨身只帶了600元。她無計可施下，心中想：「當下真的有想說還是我幫洗碗，但是可能洗一整天都沒有辦法償還。」

最後，謝忻硬著頭皮向途人求救：「請問你可以幫我付漢堡的錢嗎？」幸好最後遇上好心人，對方問明了情況，用電子支付方式助她埋單。

【拜金KOL】被指帶壞陳詩欣+何依婷 蔡嘉欣自稱「壞蛋欣」反擊網民

▲ 謝忻表示，幸有位來自浙江的好心人（左）出手幫忙。

引發公關災難

而此發文一出，令不少台灣網民好奇香港的店舖是否不收現金？有網民問：「店家在香港營業，不收港幣？是怕收到假鈔？還是覺得紙幣太髒？太奇怪了！」

本來，亦有不少網民覺得或者當中有誤會，也有不少香港網民幫忙「說好香港故事」指也許溝通問題。

不過有人在昨日（8月19日）到該漢堡包店的官方IG社交平台留言詢問：「Why can't pay by cash？」店方卻甚囂張地只用一句話回應：「because it is the 21st century.」頗為無禮。於是，即引起不少網民不滿，紛紛留意圍攻該漢堡包店。

引發此公關災難後，該方在今日（8月20日）道歉，其大意是表示當時回應網民是用詞不當，此外並已收到眾人的意見，同時解釋不收現金由新冠疫情開始，所以店內沒有現金收銀機，並指但如果顧客真的只有現金在身，職員會用信用卡幫忙解決此問題。

同時，該店承諾會認真檢討以作改善。

店舖回覆全文如下：

Hi guys, we are the owners of Honbo and we just want to come out directly and say we are sorry. We hear your feedback, we didn't strike the right tone with our earlier comment and it crossed the line. This is not how we should speak to our guests, and for that, we are sorry and we apologize.

We started going cashless because of Covid. As of November 2022, all shops stopped accepting cash. We have signs in all of our stores, and our staff always makes an effort to remind the guests when they enter the restaurant. We have no cash drawers at our shops, but we do have provisions in place to assist guests who have no means of electronic payment. Our staff uses their credit card to help out during these situations when guests reach out to them.

Regarding the recent incident, we are taking it seriously and are looking into it as we speak.

Honbo is a family place, and we care about our guests, as a team we promise we will fix the problem. We will do better in the future to provide a quality experience to everyone.