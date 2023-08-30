  • 28°C
2023年8月30日
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

醫‧健

【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　綜合練習開學重溫

中小學 09:00 2023/08/30

英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. How often

2. What

3. Why

4. How heavy

5. Where

6. How tall

7. Who

8. When

9. Which

10. How much

B. 

1. is

2. does not go

3. gets

4. goes

5. went

6. buy

7. visited

8. will come

9. will give

C. 

1. ovrselves

2. herself

3. himself

4. themselves

5. myself

6. yourself

D. 

1. How often

2. never

3. How often

4. four times

5. How often does he play football?

6. He plays football twice a week.

7. How often does he go swimming?

8. He goes swimming once a week.

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

呈分試 英文科 中小學教育 中小學考試

