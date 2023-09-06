【小學試題】英文搶分練習題答案　齊做閱讀理解

▲ 英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

A.

1. B

2. C

3. Thre reviwer's favourite part is the visit to the old palace.

4. A

5. B

6. Spectacular

B.

1. If I have time, I will go to the concert.

2. If it is sunny, we will wear sunglasses.

3. If John becomes a chef, he will cook tasty dishes.

4. If Susan feels cold, she will put on a pullover.

5. If Chris does not study hard, he will fail the exam.

6. If there is a typhoon, we will cancel the dinner gathering.

7. If it rains, the lesson will be cancelled.

