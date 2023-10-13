【人事變動】TVB四大高層罕有向員工發內部信件　澄清不實傳言以正視聽

近日有指影帝林家棟回巢TVB，負責掌管製作部拍攝具香港特色的劇集。當時TVB企業傳訊部回覆傳媒查詢，澄清傳聞並非事實，表示：「公司對有關傳言未有所聞。」

可是在前日，商台總監、《在晴朗的一天出發》主持郭志仁在Facebook發帖文爆TVB人事變動，更指99.9%肯定林家棟回TVB幫手，提到林家棟入主TVB、曾志偉休息，以及曾掌管亞視新聞部、現任香港珠海學院新聞及傳播學系副院長的資深傳媒人關偉，很大機會接管無綫新聞部。

對於總總傳聞，日前TVB企業傳訊部回應事件，指「本台表達強烈的譴責，並將嚴肅追究其相關責任」後，今日（13日）再流出TVB四大高層致員工的內部信件，情況相當罕有。

《晴朗》主持郭志仁自稱沒散播謠言 TVB發公告強調管理層沒變動

四大高層發信以正視聽

▲ 內部文件曝光。

電視廣播有限公司董事局主席及執行董事許濤致員工信件：

致員工的信



對於近期在媒體上流傳有關TVB管理層變動，以及部分前員工及業界人士重新加入本公司管理團隊的的傳聞及報道，我代表董事局在此再次聲明，這些傳聞及報道全屬無稽之談、毫無事實根據。



我們相信有人故意製造這些“假新聞”以引起混亂為目的。在這個「後真相、後事實」的年代，作為媒體界負責任的領導者，TVB有責任及時地，持續地揭露事實的真相。公司董事會今日已發佈官方公告澄清有關傳聞，對於在謠言中受到影響的人士，我們表示遺憾。TVB全體管理層致力堅守我們的角色和責任，不斷推動TVB的發展和提升。我們在電視和網上收視的領導地位無可爭議，有目共睹，在財務上的表現也不斷改善。請各位同事繼續努力，引領TVB在瞬息萬變的全球媒體和娛樂格局中邁向新的里程碑。



Letter to employees

October 13, 2023 — In response to the recent rumors and reports circulating in the media regarding management changes at TVB and the re-joining of certain ex-TVB employees and industry participants at our management ranks, on behalf of the board, I would like to once again clarify that these rumours and reports are unequivocally false.

We believe these “fake news” were intentionally disseminated to create confusions. In this era of "post-truth, post-fact," as responsible leader in the media industry, TVB has a responsibility to reveal the truth in a consistent and speedy manner. The board of TVB has issued an official announcement today, denying such rumours. We express regret for those affected by these rumors. The entire senior management team of TVB remains steadfast in our roles and responsibilities, driving the growth and advancement of TVB. Our dominance on TV ratings and online viewership is undisputable and our financial performance is improving. Colleagues, please continue to work hard to steer TVB towards progressive milestones in the ever changing global media and entertainment landscape. As a member of the TVB family, each and every one of us must uphold and safeguard the reputation of TVB with the same dedication as one would towards our own home. In the face of unverified, unfounded and ill-intended rumors, we must be prepared to stand firm and defend our home.



Television Broadcasts Limited

Executive Chairman

Thomas Hui

