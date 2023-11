劉鑾雄記招丨呂麗君在大劉記者會後首發文　IG騷芭蕾舞照骨骨有句

富商劉鑾雄(大劉)突然在昨日(11月10日)於皇室大廈開記者會,並於記招上多番表示「後悔幫嗰個賤人」,更不開名地多番炮轟舊愛呂麗君。

不過似乎沒有影響呂麗君心情,她在今日(11月11日)下午約3時20分於個人社交平台上載幾張自己跳芭蕾舞的靚相,同時發文表示剛完成她首個英國皇家芭蕾舞考試,同時指只要和對的人在一起,就可以做到任何想做的事,而她並多謝女兒劉秀盈的鼓勵及指導。

從習舞悟人生道理

呂麗君的發文大概意思指,通過習舞,覺得學新事物永遠不會太遲。她認為要通過考試最難是大腦的訓練,因為要集中注意力和記憶動作。

不過她表示十分享受當中過程並由此對人生有所悟,指過程就算多麼艱難,但也要學習與困難相處,並保持微笑舉重若輕,要永遠不會把任何痛苦展露人前。

她的原文如下:

🩰 With the right people around you, you can do anything that you put your mind to! Having just completed my first ballet exam, the RAD vocational intermediate exam, with the encouragement and professional teaching of my wonderful coaches and chief supporter and motivator, @aspenlaumusic



Together we set the goal for me, 3.5 short months ago, it was all pain and sweat, finding strength and working through limitations.



It's proof its never too late to start something new, even to become a ballerina or an uncoordinated and badly focused one like me😉 .



The hardest challenge is actually brain training, its hard to focus and memorise the moves, especially as the RAD syllabus is extremely long and complex! All worth it though, I really enjoyed the process and it offered me new lessons in life. Like life, ballet is extremely hard, physically and mentally demanding, but we need to keep it together and make it look easy and light. We smile and make it look effortless, aiming to never show any pain in the face.