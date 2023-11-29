  • 23°C
2023年11月29日 (週三)
專題:破障‧心導行GO!

【中小學試題】英文科搶分練習題答案　介詞（Prepositions）填空練習

中小學 00:00 2023/11/29

英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Junior

1. in, inside, in, in

2. in, at, on

3. for, from, with, for

4. from, at, at, in

5. on, in, , up

6. in, during, with, in

7. off, onto, from, outside

8. at, on, on, at

9. on, in, in

10. between, in, on, along

Senior

1. over, on, into

2. among, for

3. across, of, in, on

4. beyond, of, in

5. in, in, on, on

6. on, above, within, of, with, in

7. across, with, by

8. across, into, through

9. in, inside, for, in

10. across, of, across, of

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m
 

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 英文科

