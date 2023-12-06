【中小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解認識各國聖誕節慶祝

▲ 高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. C

2. A

3. C

4. D

5i) celebrations

ii) Flinging

iii) accompanied

iv) pinecones, candles, star

6. When they flung a spoonful of sochivo onto the ceiling, it stuck to the ceiling.

7. It has been used to tell the Christmas story.

8 i) Yes

ii) Yes

iii) Not Sure

iv) presents / gifts

v) Christmas cakes

vi) porridge

vii) Display

viii) sponge, covered in cream

ix) sochivo

B.

1. harvest

2. fling

3. exception

4. production

5. inject

6. pyramid

7. glimpse

8. accompanied

9. porridge

10. sponge

