  • 22°C
香港時間 : 20231206日 (週三) 00:21
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 中一面試 劉德華 新聞女王 區區有好校 佘詩曼 名校專區 李施嬅 新手爸媽 社內相親
hket

話題
健康
親子
娛樂
新聞
休閒消費
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
醫‧健

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【中小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解認識各國聖誕節慶祝

中小學 00:00 2023/12/06

分享：

分享：

熱門 中一面試 劉德華 新聞女王 區區有好校 佘詩曼 名校專區 李施嬅 新手爸媽 社內相親

高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A. 

1. C

2. A

3. C

4. D

5i) celebrations

ii) Flinging

iii) accompanied

iv) pinecones, candles, star

6. When they flung a spoonful of sochivo onto the ceiling, it stuck to the ceiling.

7. It has been used to tell the Christmas story.

8 i) Yes

ii) Yes

iii) Not Sure

iv) presents / gifts

v) Christmas cakes

vi) porridge

vii) Display

viii) sponge, covered in cream

ix) sochivo

B. 

1. harvest

2. fling

3. exception

4. production

5. inject

6. pyramid

7. glimpse

8. accompanied

9. porridge

10. sponge 

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m
 

中小學教育 中小學考試

最高瀏覽

劉德華父親喪禮丨劉德華親自接妻女入靈堂　11歲女兒劉向蕙拖實爸爸
劉德華父親喪禮丨劉德華親自接妻女入靈堂　11歲女兒劉向蕙拖實爸爸
奪命意外｜印度3歲女童行服裝店　玩玻璃鏡遭壓死　 CCTV直擊恐怖過程
奪命意外｜印度3歲女童行服裝店　玩玻璃鏡遭壓死　 CCTV直擊恐怖過程
急症室最長等候時間（12月05日 時間20:05）
急症室最長等候時間（12月05日 時間20:05）