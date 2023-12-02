王丹妮羅孝勇澳洲補辦婚禮感動流淚　Louise大讚丈夫：超過100分的好爸爸【多圖】

主演電影《梅艷芳》成名的王丹妮（Louise）和羅孝勇（Sheldon）在上周補辦婚禮，而現在正身處多明尼加共和國準備拍外國電視劇《Coolie》的王丹妮，終於有空分享結婚的點滴以及喜悅。

正因為工作關係，Louise新婚後隨即要跟丈夫小別，而本來在澳洲進修的羅孝勇，就趁着學校假期返回香港幫忙湊囡囡，Louise表示希望日後有機會可跟Sheldon補返個長點的度蜜月。

而且Louise更公開示愛說：「會掛住對方，因為接下來數月都未能見面。同時好多謝Sheldon已經返回香港幫忙照顧Affa，由拍拖到結婚都盡全力肩負起爸爸的責任，父愛滿滿，完全是位超過100分的好爸爸。」

王丹妮羅孝勇澳洲補辦婚禮 高海寧廖子妤做姊妹見證幸福

王丹妮流開心眼淚

Louise和Sheldon今次遠赴澳洲舉行婚禮，各方親朋好友遠道而來為一對新人獻上愛意滿滿的祝福。當中包括《毒舌大狀》團隊的電影監製何韻明、導演吳煒倫、《梅艷芳》導演梁樂民、演員黃溢濠和盧鎮業（小野）、服裝指導葉嘉茵，而廖子妤和高海寧更擔任Louise的姊妹團。

對此，Louise感謝地稱：「我同Sheldon剛結婚一星期，雖然只是補辦婚禮，但感覺上跟正式結婚一樣咁幸福，流了很多開心且感動的眼淚。同時很感謝許多親朋好友特意飛過來柏斯跟我們一同慶祝，是個相當難忘的美好回憶。」

▲ （左起）黃溢濠、吳煒倫、葉嘉茵、廖子妤、王丹妮、羅孝勇、何韻明、梁樂民、盧鎮業。

羅孝勇既緊張又激動



她和Sheldon結婚當日行程滿滿，早上先進行傳統中式婚禮的儀式，下午則在教堂行禮。

Louise自言整個過程非常感動，續指：「由媽媽拖着我同行，將我隻手交到Sheldon手中時，大家都已經眼濕濕，聽到媽媽細聲跟他說『丹妮以後交俾你，你要好好照顧佢，我都放心』然後見到媽媽眼有淚光。我知道媽媽很恩惠、安心，所以我都好感動。當我倆互相對望宣讀誓詞並對方戴上婚戒時，真的有執子之手與子偕老的感覺。」



而在教堂中等待Louise一步步走向自己的Sheldon稱：「等Louise媽媽拖着Louise行入教堂時，其實我好緊張、心情好激動，個人又震又感動到喊，但最感動是講誓言和將婚戒戴到Louise的無名指上，當刻已經忍唔住流淚。」

神父擺烏龍

另外，二人分享過程中發生搞笑小插曲，因他們是神父入職後首對證婚的新人，對方不小心搞亂次序，跳過戴婚戒的環節，引起全場大笑，後來再請他們完成該部分。



晚宴時，Sheldon不論是自己講話還是聽兄弟發言時都多次感動落淚，尤其講到感謝父母的悉心教導、教會了他愛情的模樣、夫妻相處及互相扶持之道等，令他哭個不停。

▲ 王丹妮和羅孝勇婚禮上，神父擺鳥龍成有趣小插曲。

Louise表示，最感動及浪漫是二人跳舞的部分，不需任何言語，隨着音樂起舞，整個世界似乎只剩下他倆。她補充說：「Sheldon全日講了很多次『你今日真係好靚』、『我老婆真係好靚』、『我真係好幸福』，其實自己聽到都好怕醜，但我都覺得自己好幸福。」



最後，Louise再次感激一班出心出力的姊妹團，她大讚大家好錫自己，設計玩小遊戲或在其他事上都非常主動幫忙分擔，好感激她們的用心，又會花很多時間在姊妹群中日夜討論，完全感受到她們滿滿的愛和支持。

小蜜月留美好回憶

所以在完成婚禮翌日便安排了跟兄弟姊妹們去兩日一夜小旅行，這更是Louise和Sheldon的小蜜月。

事前二人都準備了很多行程，帶大家去了瑪格麗特河（Margaret River）、朱古力工廠、燒烤、行街、去不同餐廳享受美食，而且住的地方外面有很多袋鼠經過。

雖然時間短暫，但眾人都十分開心，留下美好回憶，讚美這是個非常有心思的行程。

Louise連續發文分享喜悅

另外，Louise在今日（12月2日）約中午12時，在個人社交平台連續發出3個發文，並上載當日婚禮照片，她第一個發文寫道：

而Louise在第二個發文用英文寫道：

到第三個發文，Louise主要多謝一班姊妹及讚丈夫羅孝勇，寫道：

至於羅孝勇，亦在個人社交平台上載當日婚禮的照片，並寫出10個愛太太Louise的原因，甜蜜到爆，寫道：

10 things I love about you:

1. Your kind heart: You constantly think of those less fortunate and go out of your way to help. I am lucky to have such a bright guiding light in my life.

2. Your sense of family: Family is first. Take care of the old, lead the young! Protect at all costs!! 😝. Actually I want to share a story about this, I remember in the first 2 months of us dating, my mum said the tap on her bathroom was broken and she needed to go find a new one, you immediately said that you’d go with her to help. You not only cared about me, but you cared about my loved ones and made me appreciate and love my family even more. Actions speak louder than words! ❤️

3. Your intelligence: The way you have navigated life inspires me. In addition, your chinese vocabulary always astonishes me, I sometimes wonder if I’ve married an olden time Chinese Scholar 😂, I’m still hearing new idioms from you!

4. Your unyielding work ethic. Nothing is worth doing unless you put in 100%.

5. On the other hand when you need to rest, put 100% into being a 懶🐷😊.

6. You are a nerd. You got another piece of my heart when you said “I used to have 3, lvl 99 characters in RO. 😝

7. Loner homebodies - I could spend the rest of my life watching netflix and playing 傳說對決 with you.

8. Your voice. Gosh your voice, the first time I heard it, it just sparked something in me, like I needed to know you.

9. Louise in french is derived from the meaning: “Renowned Warrior”. I’m so proud of you my love, you’ve fought for everything and truly earned all the goodness and love in your life. Your strength, independence and unwillingness to give up amazes me.

10. You bring out the best version of me. Thank you my bb.

8 years has gone by and yet it went by in a flash. I wish time could stand still when I’m with you. Many moments it feels I’m about to wake up from a dream and I think to myself, “Damn, is she really mine?” - hence why I stare at you like a wierdo at times smiling to myself 🤓. If our short time on earth is just a spec of dust in the grand scheme of things, then I’ve found the meaning to that spec.