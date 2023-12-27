  • 17°C
香港時間 : 20231227日 (週三) 09:45
專題:同行實踐

【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　被動語態（Passive Voice）用法

中小學 09:00 2023/12/27

初中英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
Ａ.

1.    A delicious meal is being prepared in the kitchen by the chef.

2.    A new bridge has been built across the river.

3.    A new product will be launched next month by the company.

4.    The assignment is being discussed with the professor by the students.

5.    The report had already been completed before the deadline by her.

6.    This road is often used by people to reach the city center.

7.    He was awarded the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking research.

8.    My car is being fixed in the garage by the mechanic.

9.    The lesson was explained to the students by the teacher.

10.    Many houses in the neighborhood had been damaged by the storm.

B. 

1.    Sara said that she would visit her grandparents the following weekend.

2.    Tom said that he had already finished his homework.

3.    Emily said that she had seen a movie at the cinema the previous day.

4.    Mark said that he could swim across the lake.

5.    Lisa said that she was going to start a new job the following month.

6.    Mary said that she had met John at the party the previous night.

7.    Robert said that he had been studying Spanish for two years.

8.    Sarah said that she would cook dinner for everyone that night.

9.    Alex said that he had seen a shooting star the previous night.

10.    Emma said that she was planning a trip to Europe the following summer.

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

中小學教育 中小學考試 英文科

