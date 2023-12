型男爸爸丨吳彥祖做全身磁力共振掃描　曾自爆膽固醇糖尿踩界

身體健康始終是最重要,型爸吳彥祖(Daniel)在今日(12月22日)分享一張他在磁力共振掃描室的相,指自己最近接受全身磁力共振掃描,並在等候報告。

大眾心目中吳彥祖是很多人的Dream Man及男神,而他過往就曾自爆身體有出現「警號」,又指自己並不是完美。

吳彥祖接受全身磁力共振掃描

Daniel在社交網以英文撰文,其大意指過去數年有家庭成員、朋友突然發現自己有較後期的癌症、事前沒有徵狀。他後來就接受全身磁力共振掃描,並指只需花一小時便完成,但最煎熬的是等待報告的日子。

Cancer is a scary thing. In the past few years I have had several family and friends suddenly discover they had late stage cancer with no previous symptoms. So after learning about @prenuvo and their advanced full body mri from my friends @magnuslygdback and @prabalgurung I decided I should stop procrastinating and finally get this done! It was actually really easy, only took an hour of my time. The only hard part is now, waiting for my results!