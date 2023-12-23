學好英文︱聖誕老人太太叫咩英文名？　12條聖誕問答遊戲學英文生字

▲ 小朋友知唔知聖誕老人太太叫咩英文名？考考你12條聖誕節冷知識，從問答遊戲中學習英文生字！

【學英文/聖誕英文/節日英語/聖誕節/冷知識】“What do you know about Christmas？” 你會怎樣回答這個問題？作為一個香港的學生，可能你只是注意到聖誕燈飾、聖誕禮物，和一個較長（但要做作業）的假期。除非你就讀一間較輕鬆和愉快的學校，很大機會你在聖誕節都不會特別去學習聖誕節背後的故事和一些和這個節日有關的有趣資訊。

從小就在美國長大的我，記得老師會在聖誕前上課前教學生做一些聖誕小佈置帶回家，當然亦會同時間分享一些這個節日的歷史和故事。了解多了，就覺得這個節日更有意義和有趣，而不只是一個放假和收禮物的節日。

一個聖誕節可以玩的遊戲就是和聖誕節有關的問答比賽（Christmas Trivia）。不如看看以下的問題，考考你能夠回答到多少題 ？（當然亦要順便學一學英文…嘻嘻）

1. How many reindeers pull Santa’s sleigh？（多少隻馴鹿會拉着聖誕老人的雪橇？）

2. What do we call Santa’s little helpers？（我們會稱呼聖誕老人的小幫手為什麼？）

3. What is the name of Santa’s wife？（聖誕老人的太太叫什麼？）

4. What is the name of the reindeer with a shiny red nose？（有一個發亮紅鼻子的馴鹿叫什麼名字？）

5. Aside from “Santa / Santa Claus”，do you know another name that he can be called by？（聖誕老人除了叫“Santa / Santa Claus”，還可以用什麼名字稱呼他？）

6. What is the sound that Santa makes when he laughs？（聖誕老人笑的時候會發出什麼聲音？）

7. What is the name of the calendar that is often used to count down the days towards Christmas & usually contains spaces for small gifts for each day？（藏有小禮物和用來倒數到聖誕節的月曆，英文名叫什麼？）

8. In the song “The 12 Days of Christmas”，which type of bird is “in a pear tree”？（聖誕歌”The 12 Days of Christmas”內，什麼鳥類在梨樹上？）

9. In which country did the tradition of Christmas trees originate？（聖誕樹的傳統源自哪一個國家？）

10. Can you name 3 different things that are traditionally used to decorate a home for Christmas？（你能夠數出3樣傳統用來在家中做聖誕佈置的物品嗎？）

11. In America，children leave milk and cookies out for Santa，but what kind of food do they leave for the reindeers？（在美國，小朋友會放一些牛奶和曲奇餅給聖誕老人，但他們會放什麼食物給馴鹿？）

12. What is the name of the traditional Christmas drink containing egg yolks，milk，sugar and spices？（包含蛋黃、牛奶、糖和香料的傳統聖誕飲品的名字是什麼？）

Happy Holidays，everyone!

