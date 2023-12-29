時事英文｜2023年6大重大新聞回顧　補習名師教你搶人才JPEX騙局英文點寫

各位讀者，考試在即，不妨在作文及口語表達中多加入對2023年香港十大重要新聞事件的回顧。以下是數件新聞大事，供各位選用及做筆記。

踏入2023年，香港經歷了一系列重要事件，這些事件不僅在本地產生了深遠影響，同時也在國際上引起了廣泛關注。以下是對塑造這個充滿活力城市面貌的十大重要新聞故事的回顧。

Significant News Events in Hong Kong in 2023

As we reflect on the year 2023, Hong Kong has experienced a whirlwind of events that have had significant impacts both locally and internationally. Below is a roundup of the most important news stories that have shaped the landscape of this vibrant city.

1. 香港邊境重開

經過長時間的嚴格疫情限制，香港終於在2023年初重新開放邊境，結束了世界上一些最嚴格的旅行限制政策。這一事件重新激活了城市的經濟，旅遊和商業旅行激增，這是香港與全球經濟整合的關鍵時刻。

1. The Reopening of Hong Kong's Borders

After years of stringent pandemic restrictions, Hong Kong finally reopened its borders in early 2023, marking the end of some of the world's toughest travel policies. This event has revitalized the city's economy, with a significant surge in tourism and business travel, and has been a pivotal moment for the city's integration with the global economy.

2. 香港電影業的復興

2023年，香港電影業實現了顯著的復興，多部本地製作的影片獲得了國際讚譽。業界的復甦歸因於新人才的湧現、增加的資金投入以及政府的支持政策，重新點燃了這個城市作為「東方好萊塢」的聲譽。

2. The Revival of the Hong Kong Film Industry

Hong Kong's film industry saw a significant revival in 2023, with multiple local productions gaining international acclaim. The industry's resurgence has been attributed to new talent, increased funding, and supportive government policies, reigniting the city's reputation as the "Hollywood of the East."

3. 極端天氣頻繁發生

香港迎來一場世紀暴雨，雨量創 1884 年有記錄以來最高，全港多區嚴重水浸，九巴及城巴日間服務暫停，港鐵亦受影響。政府無明確宣布停工，只呼籲僱主參考八號風球下的工作安排。暴雨之中，最少兩人疑上班期間被洪水沖走身亡。工業傷亡權益會希望政府宣佈停工時只容許緊急服務人員上班，但政府則指一刀切做法不切實可行。

3. Frequent Extreme Weather Events

Hong Kong experienced a once-in-a-century torrential rainstorm in 2023, breaking records dating back to 1884. Severe flooding affected multiple areas across the city, leading to the suspension of daytime services for both KMB and Citybus, with the MTR also experiencing disruptions. While the government did not explicitly announce a work stoppage, it urged employers to consider work arrangements during Typhoon Signal No. 8. The Federation of Trade Unions hopes the government will only allow emergency service personnel to work during such stoppages, but the government contends that a blanket approach is impractical.

4. 搶人才 大灣區醫護補空缺

為增強香港發展，政府制定一系列搶人才措施，截至十月有約六萬名人才獲批簽證來港，遠超政府所定每年至少三萬五千名人才的目標。其中醫護界為解決人手不足、填補嚴重的人手流失，醫管局首度透過「大灣區醫療人才交流計劃」引進非本地培訓醫生，並與大灣區內地城市進行人才交流。

4. Attracting Talent to Fill Healthcare Gaps in the Greater Bay Area

To bolster Hong Kong's development, the government has implemented a series of measures to attract talent. As of October, approximately 60,000 individuals have been granted visas to come to Hong Kong, far exceeding the government's annual target of at least 35,000 talented individuals. Within the healthcare sector, in response to severe staff shortages and significant attrition, the Hospital Authority has, for the first time, introduced the " Greater Bay Area Healthcare Talents Visiting Programmes," bringing in non-locally trained doctors and facilitating talent exchanges with mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.

5. 樓市「減辣」 樓價仍下滑

樓市年初因中港通關利好消息而出現一波反彈，上半年樓價回升了6.7%。 然而，好景不常，受美國利率上升影響，一些開發商開始以優惠價格出售物業，有些新盤的均價甚至低於二手樓價，導致二手樓市成交陷入停滯。

5. Property Market "Cools Down" But Prices Continue to Fall

At the beginning of the year, the property market experienced a brief "mini-boom". In the first half of the year, property prices rebounded by 6.7%. However, this trend did not last. With continuous increases in US interest rates, some property developers began to significantly lower prices, and in some cases, the average price per square foot of new properties became even lower than that of second-hand properties, leading to a freeze in second-hand transactions and a downward trend in property prices.

6. JPEX騙局引發證監會強化監管

近年來，香港涉及虛擬資產詐欺案不斷增加。 今年9月，虛擬資產交易平台JPEX突然無法提取資金，隨後警方以JPEX涉嫌詐欺展開調查，多名曾為JPEX宣傳的網紅如林作、陳怡等人均被捕。

市場人士認為，JPEX事件的觸發因素之一源於證監會一直拒絕透露虛擬資產交易牌照的申請名單，導致JPEX有機可乘，誤導投資者認為該平台正在向證監會申請牌照，導致投資者被騙 。這次騙局共涉及2,600多名受害者，涉案金額超過15億港元，引發社會廣泛關注，同時也為香港爭取成為國際虛擬資產中心的願景敲響了警鐘。

隨後，證監會宣布四項措施加強虛擬資產平台監管，包括公佈虛擬資產平台申請者名單、發布可疑虛擬資產平台名單、推出一系列公眾宣傳活動，以及加強情報蒐集和採取法律行動。

6. JPEX Scandal Prompts Enhanced Regulation by SFC

In recent years, Hong Kong has seen a rise in cases involving fraudulent virtual assets. In September 2023, the virtual asset trading platform JPEX suddenly became unable to process fund withdrawals. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) referred the case to the police for investigation, leading to the arrest of several influencers, including Joseph Lam Chok and Chen Yi, who had previously promoted JPEX.

Market observers believe that one of the triggers for the JPEX incident was the SFC's refusal to disclose the list of applicants for virtual asset trading licenses, allowing JPEX to deceive investors by suggesting they were in the process of applying for a license from the SFC. This led to over 2,600 victims being defrauded of over HK$1.5 billion, prompting widespread concern and sounding an alarm for Hong Kong's ambition to become an international virtual asset hub. Following this, the SFC announced four measures to enhance the regulation of virtual asset platforms, including the publication of the list of applicants for virtual asset platforms, the release of a list of suspicious virtual asset platforms, the introduction of a series of public awareness campaigns, and the strengthening of intelligence gathering and legal actions.

7. 回顧體育盛事：香港隊在亞運表現亮眼

杭州亞運會成為焦點，香港隊斬獲超過50面獎牌，創下新紀錄。特別值得一提的是，香港男子足球隊在亞運史上首次闖進半決賽，更擊敗伊朗隊，吸引眾多市民到場觀賽並給予支持。

7. Looking Back at Sporting Events: Hong Kong Team Shines at the Asian Games

The Hangzhou Asian Games captivated the entire city, with the Hong Kong team securing over 50 medals, setting a new record. Notably, the Hong Kong men's football team made it to the semi-finals for the first time in Asian Games history, defeating the Iranian team, and drawing a large crowd of citizens to watch and support the game.

撰文 : Spencer Lam 學博教育聯合創辦人、英文補習導師