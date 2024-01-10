【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　重組句子學數量

▲ 初中英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. much

2. many

3. much

4. much

5. many

6. much

7. Any

8. some

9. any

10. some

11. any

12. some

B.

1. How many subjects does Mary study

2. How much working experience does Jack have

3. How much does this necklace cost

4. How many toilets are there at his school

5. How much pocket money does your brother get

6. Do you have any French dictionaries

7. My sister keeps some money in her piggy bank

