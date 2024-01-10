  • 19°C
專題:同行實踐

【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　重組句子學數量

中小學 09:00 2024/01/10

初中英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A. 

1. much

2. many

3. much

4. much

5. many 

6. much

7. Any

8. some 

9. any

10. some 

11. any 

12. some

B.

1. How many subjects does Mary study

2. How much working experience does Jack have

3. How much does this necklace cost

4. How many toilets are there at his school

5. How much pocket money does your brother get

6. Do you have any French dictionaries

7. My sister keeps some money in her piggy bank

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m
 

英文科 中小學考試 中小學教育

