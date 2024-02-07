【中小學試題】小學英文搶分練習題答案 進階介詞練習
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Junior
1. in/inside, at/during
2. at, at, for
3. near, to
4. on/near, from
5. at, at, at/on
6. at/in/near, on
7. between, on/near
8. on, to
9. across, with, at/in
10. across, from, during/throughout
Senior
1. across, in/at, with/in,
2. among/between/of, between, in
3. in, at, at/in
4. above/over, among, in
5. in/through, of, between
6. on, in/to
7. in, into, of, beyond
8. into, in/of, to, to
9. across, to, over
10. in/of, for/to, beyond
