專題:同行實踐

【中小學試題】小學英文搶分練習題答案　進階介詞練習

升學教育 08:58 2024/02/07

英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Junior

1.    in/inside, at/during

2.    at, at, for

3.    near, to

4.    on/near, from

5.    at, at, at/on

6.    at/in/near, on

7.    between, on/near

8.    on, to

9.    across, with, at/in

10.    across, from, during/throughout

Senior

1.    across, in/at, with/in, 

2.    among/between/of, between, in

3.    in, at, at/in

4.    above/over, among, in

5.    in/through, of, between

6.    on, in/to

7.    in, into, of, beyond

8.    into, in/of, to, to

9.    across, to, over

10.    in/of, for/to, beyond 

