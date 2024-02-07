【中小學試題】小學英文搶分練習題答案　進階介詞練習

▲ 英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Junior

1. in/inside, at/during

2. at, at, for

3. near, to

4. on/near, from

5. at, at, at/on

6. at/in/near, on

7. between, on/near

8. on, to

9. across, with, at/in

10. across, from, during/throughout

Senior

1. across, in/at, with/in,

2. among/between/of, between, in

3. in, at, at/in

4. above/over, among, in

5. in/through, of, between

6. on, in/to

7. in, into, of, beyond

8. into, in/of, to, to

9. across, to, over

10. in/of, for/to, beyond

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m