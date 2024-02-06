美斯無上場丨美斯No show激嬲球迷嗌退款　補習名師教球王訪港及「回水」10句英文

▲ 美斯在國際邁亞密對港聯的表演賽中沒有落場激嬲球迷，英文名師教10種表達「回水」的英語例句。

球迷們對於「阿根廷球王」美斯在星期日（4日）下午香港大球場的表演賽中未能登場感到極度失望。雖然有大量球迷前來支持，但隊長美斯全場比賽卻只是坐在後備席上，連球衣都沒有換上，直至比賽結束他沒有參與任何一分鐘的比賽。

比賽初段大球場氣氛熱烈，但隨著比賽接近尾聲，一些人開始陸續離開大球場，球迷們表達了他們的失望，有人說，即使只是看到美斯在場上走一走也好，並不一定要他親自上場比賽。有人離開體育場時甚至稱這場表演賽為「世紀騙局」，並宣稱需要重新評估對這支球隊的支持。許多因為美斯沒有出場而感到失望的球迷們紛紛喊出了他們想要「回水」的願望。

美斯無上場丨10種表達「退款」英文例句

「回水」通常指的是賭博或賭注中的「返還賭金」，但在購物或服務的情境下，它亦可以指「退款」。如果要以英文談到「美斯訪港」事件或在其他情況下要求「回水」，你可以用以下10句相關句子：

1. Messi's visit to Hong Kong

- Lionel Messi's visit to Hong Kong has generated excitement among sports enthusiasts.

2. Messi's Hong Kong appearance

- The much-anticipated Hong Kong appearance of Messi attracted a large crowd.

3. Messi's exhibition match in Hong Kong

- Fans were disappointed when Messi did not play in the exhibition match in Hong Kong.

4. Messi in Hong Kong

- The news of Messi in Hong Kong has been the talk of the town.

▲ 美斯在國際邁亞密對港聯的表演賽中全程齋坐，令重金買票入場的球迷紛紛嗌「回水」！

5. Demand a refund

- People demand a full refund for the football match.

6. Issue a refund

- The organizer refused to issue any refund for the tickets sold.

7. Money back

- I want my money back as the match was not as advertised.

8. Refund the purchase

- Since the item was defective, they agreed to refund the purchase.

9. Give a refund

- The retailer gave me a refund when I returned the unused item.

10. Process a refund

- Customer service said they would process the refund within 7 business days.

註解：

Spencer Lam（Spencer Sir）藉此專欄與讀者分享，本人於2024年1月23日已正式離開學博教育，並卸下該校聯合創辦人的身份。

農曆新年後將回復教學工作。多謝TOPick讀者一直對Spencer Sir默默支持。

