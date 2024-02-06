  • 19°C
香港時間 : 2024206日 (週二) 17:56
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 美斯 新手爸媽 金像奬2024 農曆新年2024 高才通 狀王之王 中一面試 MIRROR 區區有好校 名校專區
hket

話題
健康
親子
娛樂
新聞
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
醫‧健

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

美斯無上場丨美斯No show激嬲球迷嗌退款　補習名師教球王訪港及「回水」10句英文

升學教育 13:05 2024/02/06

分享：

分享：

熱門 美斯 新手爸媽 金像奬2024 農曆新年2024 高才通 狀王之王 中一面試 MIRROR 區區有好校 名校專區

美斯在國際邁亞密對港聯的表演賽中沒有落場激嬲球迷，英文名師教10種表達「回水」的英語例句。

球迷們對於「阿根廷球王」美斯在星期日（4日）下午香港大球場的表演賽中未能登場感到極度失望。雖然有大量球迷前來支持，但隊長美斯全場比賽卻只是坐在後備席上，連球衣都沒有換上，直至比賽結束他沒有參與任何一分鐘的比賽。

最新影片推介：

童學園
校長專訪︱曾為健康停工結婚30年展新里程　聖士提反書院新校長：感謝丈夫支持

比賽初段大球場氣氛熱烈，但隨著比賽接近尾聲，一些人開始陸續離開大球場，球迷們表達了他們的失望，有人說，即使只是看到美斯在場上走一走也好，並不一定要他親自上場比賽。有人離開體育場時甚至稱這場表演賽為「世紀騙局」，並宣稱需要重新評估對這支球隊的支持。許多因為美斯沒有出場而感到失望的球迷們紛紛喊出了他們想要「回水」的願望。

【網購平台推水魚優惠，即睇：】

美斯無上場丨HKTVmall推「水魚優惠」　買餸輸入美斯優惠碼全單有折

美斯無上場丨10種表達「退款」英文例句

「回水」通常指的是賭博或賭注中的「返還賭金」，但在購物或服務的情境下，它亦可以指「退款」。如果要以英文談到「美斯訪港」事件或在其他情況下要求「回水」，你可以用以下10句相關句子：

1. Messi's visit to Hong Kong
   - Lionel Messi's visit to Hong Kong has generated excitement among sports enthusiasts.

2. Messi's Hong Kong appearance
   - The much-anticipated Hong Kong appearance of Messi attracted a large crowd.

3. Messi's exhibition match in Hong Kong
   - Fans were disappointed when Messi did not play in the exhibition match in Hong Kong.

4. Messi in Hong Kong
   - The news of Messi in Hong Kong has been the talk of the town.

美斯在國際邁亞密對港聯的表演賽中全程齋坐，令重金買票入場的球迷紛紛嗌「回水」！

5. Demand a refund
   - People demand a full refund for the football match.

6. Issue a refund
   - The organizer refused to issue any refund for the tickets sold.

7. Money back
   - I want my money back as the match was not as advertised.

8. Refund the purchase
   - Since the item was defective, they agreed to refund the purchase.

9. Give a refund
   - The retailer gave me a refund when I returned the unused item.

10. Process a refund
    - Customer service said they would process the refund within 7 business days.

--------------------------

註解：
Spencer Lam（Spencer Sir）藉此專欄與讀者分享，本人於2024年1月23日已正式離開學博教育，並卸下該校聯合創辦人的身份。

農曆新年後將回復教學工作。多謝TOPick讀者一直對Spencer Sir默默支持。

【爸媽必Follow】全新TOPick親子IG現已推出！立即睇︰https://bit.ly/3BN0C4s

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

追蹤TOPick Whatsapp頻道睇最新資訊︰http://tinyurl.com/3dtnw8f5

責任編輯：林綺玲

撰文 : Spencer Lam 英文補習名師

相關文章

DSE︱2024首開放內地DSE試場　補習名師分析港生3大優勢留意一個重大威脅
12:33 2024/01/29
DSE︱2024首開放內地DSE試場　補習名師分析港生3大優勢留意一個重大威脅
美斯訪港︱美斯舉家移居美國太太充當翻譯　9歲對妻一見鍾情：家人比獎盃重要
18:06 2024/02/02
美斯訪港︱美斯舉家移居美國太太充當翻譯　9歲對妻一見鍾情：家人比獎盃重要
美斯無上場丨HKTVmall推「水魚優惠」　買餸輸入美斯優惠碼全單有折
今日 12:09
美斯無上場丨HKTVmall推「水魚優惠」　買餸輸入美斯優惠碼全單有折

你可能感興趣

DSE︱2024首開放內地DSE試場　補習名師分析港生3大優勢留意一個重大威脅
12:33 2024/01/29
DSE︱2024首開放內地DSE試場　補習名師分析港生3大優勢留意一個重大威脅
美斯訪港︱美斯舉家移居美國太太充當翻譯　9歲對妻一見鍾情：家人比獎盃重要
18:06 2024/02/02
美斯訪港︱美斯舉家移居美國太太充當翻譯　9歲對妻一見鍾情：家人比獎盃重要
美斯無上場丨HKTVmall推「水魚優惠」　買餸輸入美斯優惠碼全單有折
今日 12:09
美斯無上場丨HKTVmall推「水魚優惠」　買餸輸入美斯優惠碼全單有折
美斯 家庭教育 中小學教育 英文科 香港大球場

最高瀏覽

公屋輪候︱一家四口排半年首派430呎房協單位連露台　網民讚公屋界「豪宅」：靚過私樓
公屋輪候︱一家四口排半年首派430呎房協單位連露台　網民讚公屋界「豪宅」：靚過私樓
感冒食療︱小朋友傷風感冒久咳未癒　中醫推介湯水補氣止咳加快復原
感冒食療︱小朋友傷風感冒久咳未癒　中醫推介湯水補氣止咳加快復原