  • 19°C
香港時間 : 2024313日 (週三) 01:25
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 中一面試 新手爸媽 婚後事 IB全面睇 COLLAR 賞花攻略 名校專區 高才通 會員有獎 區區有好校
hket

話題
健康
親子
娛樂
新聞
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
醫‧健

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【中小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　用英文寫日期月份

升學教育 00:00 2024/03/13

分享：

分享：

熱門 中一面試 新手爸媽 婚後事 IB全面睇 COLLAR 賞花攻略 名校專區 高才通 會員有獎 區區有好校

小三英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A.

1. on the twentieth of September.

2. It's from the seventh to the eighth of October.

3. It's on the sixteenth of November.

4. It's on the thirty-first of May.

5. It's from the twenty-eighth to thirtieth of June.

B.

1. washed

2. played

3. brushed

4. asked

5. was

6. is doing

7. was

8. flew

C. 

1. to 

2. with

3. with

4. on

5. after

6. to ; at

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

追蹤TOPick Whatsapp頻道睇最新資訊︰http://tinyurl.com/3dtnw8f5

英文科 中小學教育 中小學考試

最高瀏覽

麥明詩盛勁為結婚丨圍村辦婚宴食盆菜　「十優港姐」旗下團體邀成員齊分享喜悅
麥明詩盛勁為結婚丨圍村辦婚宴食盆菜　「十優港姐」旗下團體邀成員齊分享喜悅