「神奇女俠」姬嘉鐸宣布第4度做媽媽　上載抱B照湊夠四千金：歡迎來到女子宿舍

「神奇女俠」姬嘉鐸(Gal Gadot)做再做媽媽!姬嘉鐸在今日(3月7日)在個人社交平台公報生女喜訊,這位B女已她的第四千金。姬嘉鐸上載一張抱B照片,寫道:

My sweet girl, welcome.

The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.

You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.

Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️

daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️