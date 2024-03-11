  • 18°C
2024年3月11日 (週一) 16:01
專題:同行實踐

升中面試｜英文自我介紹最強攻略　閱讀型＋音樂型＋運動型加分範本

升學教育 13:32 2024/03/11

升中面試英文自我介紹最強攻略。

踏入3月，不少中學都開始進行升中面試，升中面試 對於學生升讀理想中學十分重要，準備充足去面試可以給面試官一個深刻的印象。如果甚麼都不預備，又或準備得不完善，分分鐘白白流失一次寶貴的機會。

英文補習名師Spencer lam分享，升中英文自我介紹萬用框架及3個範例，他指出，由於自我介紹的時間有限，而面試官一天也要面見多名學生，學生應該把握時間吸引面試官的注意力加分。

升中面試｜自我介紹萬用框架

Good morning / afternoon. I am _______. You can call me _________. I am ____ years old. I live in _____. I live with my father, mother and sister. I study in __________School. 

I am good at______(subject)_____. I like ____(hobby)____ in my spare time. My favourite subject is ______. I am outgoing, friendly and caring. My extra-curricular activities include __________________. 

I want to be a _________ when I grow up because I think this is a meaningful job. If I become a _________, I will ______(what can you help)     . ____(job)____ need to be ___________ so that they can _____________. ____(job)_______ need to study hard on the ________. I think this job is suitable for me because I am _________(your personality)____. I hope I can be a ________ some days. 

This is the end of my self-introduction. Thank you.

升中面試｜為何要選擇這間中學？

Q：Why do you want to study at our school?

Ａ：I want to study at your school because it provides a good environment for students to study. The teachers are very kind and friendly. They are willing to teach. Your school also provides a lot of well-organized extra-curricular activities such as ________________ and _____________ . I shall make many friends here. 

升中面試｜介紹課外活動 

Q：Have you joined any extra-curricular activities at school? Do you like them?

A：I have joined the _____________ group/club. We practice _____ times every week. I like this activity because I learn a lot from the teacher and my friends. It is exciting too!

 

【升中面試中文自我介紹】升中面試｜升中面試一分鐘中文自我介紹錦囊　名師分享3個加分範本

 

升中面試｜閱讀型自我介紹範本

Good morning/Good afternoon everyone, I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary/elementary school.

I have two parents and three siblings. I love my family very much. Whenever my father and mother have spare time, they would make fruitful plans with us, such as going on a picnic and hiking. Even though my parents have tight schedules, I am always accompanied by brothers and sisters at home. Because of them, I never feel lonely. I can let go of all worries and explore different things in the world freely, hence having a creative mind.

Reading is my favourite pastime. Whenever the recess bell rings, I usually go to the library. I particularly enjoy the peaceful environment in the library. This can help develop my critical thinking skills. I think self-discipline is important for us.

升中面試｜音樂型自我介紹範本

Good morning/Good afternoon, everyone. I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary school.

Let me introduce my family first - I have a mom, dad and an older sister. My sister is always the top of her class, so she is my role model.
Academically, I am able to rank top 3 in various school tests and exams due to my supportive family and my fine time management.

Besides schoolwork, I also participate in many extra-curricular activities, including the piano class, jazz drum class, violin class, dance class, etc. The rich exposure to music at a young age has made music my passion and hobby. Whenever I feel frustrated by my studies, playing an instruments always calms me down. Seeing others enjoy the music I play brings me indescribable joy. It feels like the audience and I are connected together, which keeps on motivating me to continue playing music.

I remember during my first piano class; I didn't enjoy it. But after listening to some classic music such as Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1", I was moved by its marvellous melody. It has become my goal to be able to play such nice music one day.

升中面試｜運動型自我介紹範本

Good morning/Good afternoon, everyone, I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary school.

I was born in a family of three, including my dad, mom and me. Although it is a small family, my life is very fulfilling.
I am the captain of our school basketball team. Apart from basketball, I am also interested in many other different sports, such as football, rugby, gymnastics, etc. I chose to join the school basketball team because it can strengthen my physical fitness and cultivates my teamwork spirit. Basketball is a team sport, in the pursuit of winning, I must learn how to cooperate with my teammates. As the team captain, I shoulder more responsibility to lead the team.

I remember once we lost in an inter-school competition- a teammate started to blame others. They started quarrelling on the basketball court. As the captain, I had to settle it, so we called a timeout and made sure they were cool with each other before continuing the game.

At last, we lost the game, but we did try our best, and most importantly, I have built a stronger bonding with my teammates.

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

追蹤TOPick Whatsapp頻道睇最新資訊︰http://tinyurl.com/3dtnw8f5

文章獲Spencer lam授權轉載。

責任編輯：林愛娜

