DSE2024｜DSE文憑試英文口試12日開考　英文補習名師分享5大實用技巧＋常用句式

DSE文憑試英文口試由3月12日起開考，主要分為小組討論（Group Interaction )及個人短講（Individual Response），兩部分。英文補習名師Spencer sir (Spencer Lam)提供DSE英文口試急救貼士，他指出，發言有質素，就會有優勢。

DSE英文口試｜時間分配及策略

所需時間 注意事項 1分鐘 小心理解題目要求 2分鐘 閱讀文章 5分鐘 就每一個分題，想出兩至三個論點 思考每一個論點的原因、例子和假設推論 思考如何反駁相反觀點 2分鐘 在心中排練一次討論

DSE英文口試｜有質素發言五大要訣

1. 回應對方觀點

為何回應別人是有質素發言的第一步？

在DSE English Paper 4 的Group discussion是非常注重Group interaction，所以承接別人的觀點就是其中最直接的做法。

大家可以參考一下以下的phrases

You are right.

Points taken

Exacty

That’s a great point

That’s a great idea!

Right, SVO

I see what you mean

例子：

I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there

2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因

有很多考生都有使用，不過黎黎去去都係I think。沒錯！這是其中的表達方式，但還有其他句式聽起來會更自然。以下是一些句式供大家參考。

論點：

I think that + SVO

It seems to me that + SVO

I strongly believe that + SVO

In my opinion, + SVO

原因：

The reason is that + SVO

SVO + because + SVO

3. 加上日常生活的例子

在英文卷四，有好多同學只是講出自己的論點，拋出idea就完結。不過，在後面簡單加上例子便可以增強自己的觀點。

Nowadays, + SVO今時今日

In some cases, + SVO.在某些情況下

XXX is a case in point

XXX is a striking example.

XXXX and XXXX are a list of illustrations of ….

例子：

Shall we invite some pop singers like Leo Ku or Kay Tse to come because they are very popular in Hong Kong?

4. 提出假設推論及分析影響

如果大家害怕沒有東西可講，不妨自己講出一個可能的情況，然後再展述。

DSE Speaking Skills如下：

If + SVO, + SVO

When + SVO, + SVO

例子：

I believe that if they come to join us, many teachers and students will come to our karaoke evening.

When students hear her words, they may learn from her.

5. 問別人意見 (問Yes/No 問題, 而不是What is your opinion)

這個步驟的作用與第一的步驟相若。另外，這還可以帶動小組討論的進程

Do you think xxx is a good idea?

Do you agree with SVO?

如果可以的話，使用頭兩句，指出哪一個idea會比較理想。

DSE英文口試｜有質素發言例子

讓我們來看一些例子：

I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there (回應), but I think that karaoke lounges are not large enough for us to hold this event. (論點).

I strongly believe that the school hall may be a better choice for this event. (新提議). The PA system is not bad in the hall, right? (原因)

DSE英文口試｜小組討論常用句子

開展討論 Let’s get started.

Shall we get started? 主題同目的 Today, we’re here to discuss + n.

Today, we’re going to prepare for a + presentation 表達意見 I think that + SVO

I strongly believe that + SVO 作出建議 I suggest that + SVO

It is + important + to + v.

It is + feasible + to + v. 同意別人 That’s a great idea.

You’re right. 反對別人 I’m afraid I can’t agree with you. 轉話題 It seems that we have discussed a lot of ideas about A, such as……….

Now, shall we discuss + n. ?

DSE英文口試｜個人短講常用句式

I woud choose to +

I woud prefer to +

I think A is better than B.

I think A is more important than B.

The cause is that + SVO

There are many reasons. (有很多原因)

Let me tel you the reasons. (讓我向你解釋原因)

It is important + for sbdy + to + v.

The first advantage is that + SVO

The second disadvantage is that + SVO

DSE英文口試｜個人短講技巧

1. Rephrase 及重複問題

2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因

3. 加上日常生活的例子

4. 提出假設推論及分析影響

5. 小總結

以下為例題：

If you were given the chance, would you like to be a singer? Why or why not?

Step 1: 先簡單回答問題

I think I would not become a singer.

Step 2: 解釋 (原因/例子/加情景)

The main reason is that people’s tastes change very quickly.

If you are popular today, it doesn’t mean that you will be popular forever.

In fact, many singers who appeared to be promising at the beginning have already faded out.

Real superstars such as Sam Hui, and Alan Tam, who are always remembered by people, are only rare examples.

Step 3:

Of course, you may think it’s a pity if I have a talent for singing.

After all, no one wants to waste his talent.

But let’s be realistic. Just having a talent for singing does not mean that you will become a successful singer.

Well, I mean appearance is far more important than talent nowadays.

I am not that attractive at all.

文章內容獲Spencer sir授權轉載。

