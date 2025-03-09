  • 18°C
DSE2025｜DSE文憑試英文口試3.11開考必讀雞精　英文補習名師教5大實用技巧＋常用句式

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 2 小時前

最後更新： 2 小時前

DSE文憑試英文口試將於3月11日開考，英文補習名師分享5大實用技巧＋常用句式作最後備戰。

【DSE2025/DSE英文科/English Speaking】DSE文憑試英文口試將於3月11日起開考，主要分為小組討論（Group Interaction ）及個人短講（Individual Response），兩部分。英文補習名師、思源教育創辦人Spencer sir （Spencer Lam）提供DSE英文口試急救貼士，他指出，發言有質素，就會有優勢。

湊得輕鬆啲
生死教育｜幼稚園老師轉職禮儀師陪起跑變送終　難忘幼兒喪禮父母感人道別：感謝你來過

DSE英文口試｜時間分配及策略

所需時間注意事項
1分鐘小心理解題目要求
2分鐘閱讀文章
5分鐘就每一個分題，想出2至3個論點
思考每一個論點的原因、例子和假設推論
2分鐘在心中排練一次討論

DSE英文口試｜有質素發言5大要訣

1. 回應對方觀點

為何回應別人是有質素發言的第一步？

在DSE English Paper 4的Group discussion是非常注重Group interaction，所以承接別人的觀點就是其中最直接的做法。

大家可以參考一下以下的phrases：

  • You are right.
  • Points taken
  • Exacty
  • That's a great point
  • That's a great idea！
  • Right, SVO
  • I see what you mean

例子：

  • I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there.

2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因

有很多考生都有使用，不過來來去去都是「I think」。沒錯！這是其中的表達方式，但還有其他句式聽起來會更自然。以下是一些句式供大家參考：

論點：

  • I think that + SVO
  • It seems to me that + SVO
  • I strongly believe that + SVO
  • In my opinion, + SVO

原因：

  • The reason is that + SVO
  • SVO + because + SVO

3. 加上日常生活的例子

在英文卷四，有好多同學只是講出自己的論點，拋出idea就完結。不過，在後面簡單加上例子便可以增強自己的觀點。

  • Nowadays, + SVO今時今日
  • In some cases, + SVO.在某些情況下
  • XXX is a case in point
  • XXX is a striking example.
  • XXXX and XXXX are a list of illustrations of….

例子：

  • Shall we invite some pop singers like Leo Ku or Kay Tse to come because they are very popular in Hong Kong？

4. 提出假設推論及分析影響

如果大家害怕沒有東西可講，不妨自己講出一個可能的情況，然後再闡述。

DSE Speaking Skills如下：

  • If + SVO, + SVO
  • When + SVO, + SVO

例子：

  • I believe that if they come to join us, many teachers and students will come to our karaoke evening.
  • When students hear her words, they may learn from her.

5. 問別人意見（問Yes/No問題， 而不是What is your opinion）

這個步驟的作用與第一的步驟相若。另外，這還可以帶動小組討論的進程。

  • Do you think xxx is a good idea？
  • Do you agree with SVO？

如果可以的話，使用頭兩句，指出哪一個idea會比較理想。

DSE文憑試開考在即。（香港經濟日報資料圖片）

DSE英文口試｜有質素發言例子

讓我們來看一些例子：

  • I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there（回應）, but I think that karaoke lounges are not large enough for us to hold this event.（論點）.
  • I strongly believe that the school hall may be a better choice for this event.（新提議）.The PA system is not bad in the hall, right？（原因）

DSE英文口試｜小組討論常用句子

開展討論
  • Let's get started.
  • Shall we get started？
主題同目的
  • Today, we're here to discuss + n.
  • Today, we're going to prepare for a + presentation
表達意見
  • I think that + SVO
  • I strongly believe that + SVO
作出建議
  • I suggest that + SVO
  • It is + important + to + v.
  • It is + feasible + to + v.
同意別人
  • That's a great idea.
  • You're right.
反對別人
  • I'm afraid I can't agree with you.
轉話題
  • It seems that we have discussed a lot of ideas about A, such as………
  • Now, shall we discuss + n. ？

DSE英文口試｜個人短講10句常用句式

  • I woud choose to +
  • I woud prefer to +
  • I think A is better than B.
  • I think A is more important than B.
  • The cause is that + SVO
  • There are many reasons.（有很多原因）
  • Let me tel you the reasons.（讓我向你解釋原因）
  • It is important + for sbdy + to + v.
  • The first advantage is that + SVO
  • The second disadvantage is that + SVO

DSE英文口試｜個人短講技巧

  • 1. Rephrase及重複問題
  • 2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因
  • 3. 加上日常生活的例子
  • 4. 提出假設推論及分析影響
  • 5. 小總結

以下為例題：

If you were given the chance, would you like to be a singer? Why or why not?

Step 1：先簡單回答問題

  • I think I would not become a singer.

Step 2：解釋（原因/例子/加情景）

  • The main reason is that people's tastes change very quickly.
  • If you are popular today, it doesn't mean that you will be popular forever.
  • In fact, many singers who appeared to be promising at the beginning have already faded out.
  • Real superstars such as Sam Hui, and Alan Tam, who are always remembered by people, are only rare examples.

Step 3：

  • Of course, you may think it’s a pity if I have a talent for singing.
  • After all, no one wants to waste his talent.
  • But let’s be realistic. Just having a talent for singing does not mean that you will become a successful singer.
  • Well, I mean appearance is far more important than talent nowadays.
  • I am not that attractive at all.

文章內容獲Spencer sir授權轉載。

