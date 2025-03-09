DSE2025｜DSE文憑試英文口試3.11開考必讀雞精 英文補習名師教5大實用技巧＋常用句式
撰文： TOPick教育組
發布時間： 2 小時前
最後更新： 2 小時前
【DSE2025/DSE英文科/English Speaking】DSE文憑試英文口試將於3月11日起開考，主要分為小組討論（Group Interaction ）及個人短講（Individual Response），兩部分。英文補習名師、思源教育創辦人Spencer sir （Spencer Lam）提供DSE英文口試急救貼士，他指出，發言有質素，就會有優勢。
DSE英文口試｜時間分配及策略
|所需時間
|注意事項
|1分鐘
|小心理解題目要求
|2分鐘
|閱讀文章
|5分鐘
|就每一個分題，想出2至3個論點
思考每一個論點的原因、例子和假設推論
|2分鐘
|在心中排練一次討論
DSE英文口試｜有質素發言5大要訣
1. 回應對方觀點
為何回應別人是有質素發言的第一步？
在DSE English Paper 4的Group discussion是非常注重Group interaction，所以承接別人的觀點就是其中最直接的做法。
大家可以參考一下以下的phrases：
- You are right.
- Points taken
- Exacty
- That's a great point
- That's a great idea！
- Right, SVO
- I see what you mean
例子：
- I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there.
2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因
有很多考生都有使用，不過來來去去都是「I think」。沒錯！這是其中的表達方式，但還有其他句式聽起來會更自然。以下是一些句式供大家參考：
論點：
- I think that + SVO
- It seems to me that + SVO
- I strongly believe that + SVO
- In my opinion, + SVO
原因：
- The reason is that + SVO
- SVO + because + SVO
3. 加上日常生活的例子
在英文卷四，有好多同學只是講出自己的論點，拋出idea就完結。不過，在後面簡單加上例子便可以增強自己的觀點。
- Nowadays, + SVO今時今日
- In some cases, + SVO.在某些情況下
- XXX is a case in point
- XXX is a striking example.
- XXXX and XXXX are a list of illustrations of….
例子：
- Shall we invite some pop singers like Leo Ku or Kay Tse to come because they are very popular in Hong Kong？
4. 提出假設推論及分析影響
如果大家害怕沒有東西可講，不妨自己講出一個可能的情況，然後再闡述。
DSE Speaking Skills如下：
- If + SVO, + SVO
- When + SVO, + SVO
例子：
- I believe that if they come to join us, many teachers and students will come to our karaoke evening.
- When students hear her words, they may learn from her.
5. 問別人意見（問Yes/No問題， 而不是What is your opinion）
這個步驟的作用與第一的步驟相若。另外，這還可以帶動小組討論的進程。
- Do you think xxx is a good idea？
- Do you agree with SVO？
如果可以的話，使用頭兩句，指出哪一個idea會比較理想。
DSE英文口試｜有質素發言例子
讓我們來看一些例子：
- I agree that the audio system is good and new songs are available there（回應）, but I think that karaoke lounges are not large enough for us to hold this event.（論點）.
- I strongly believe that the school hall may be a better choice for this event.（新提議）.The PA system is not bad in the hall, right？（原因）
DSE英文口試｜小組討論常用句子
|開展討論
|主題同目的
|表達意見
|作出建議
|同意別人
|反對別人
|轉話題
DSE英文口試｜個人短講10句常用句式
- I woud choose to +
- I woud prefer to +
- I think A is better than B.
- I think A is more important than B.
- The cause is that + SVO
- There are many reasons.（有很多原因）
- Let me tel you the reasons.（讓我向你解釋原因）
- It is important + for sbdy + to + v.
- The first advantage is that + SVO
- The second disadvantage is that + SVO
DSE英文口試｜個人短講技巧
- 1. Rephrase及重複問題
- 2. 講論點時要明確地解釋原因
- 3. 加上日常生活的例子
- 4. 提出假設推論及分析影響
- 5. 小總結
以下為例題：
If you were given the chance, would you like to be a singer? Why or why not?
Step 1：先簡單回答問題
- I think I would not become a singer.
Step 2：解釋（原因/例子/加情景）
- The main reason is that people's tastes change very quickly.
- If you are popular today, it doesn't mean that you will be popular forever.
- In fact, many singers who appeared to be promising at the beginning have already faded out.
- Real superstars such as Sam Hui, and Alan Tam, who are always remembered by people, are only rare examples.
Step 3：
- Of course, you may think it’s a pity if I have a talent for singing.
- After all, no one wants to waste his talent.
- But let’s be realistic. Just having a talent for singing does not mean that you will become a successful singer.
- Well, I mean appearance is far more important than talent nowadays.
- I am not that attractive at all.
文章內容獲Spencer sir授權轉載。
