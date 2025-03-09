DSE2025｜DSE文憑試英文口試3.11開考必讀雞精　英文補習名師教5大實用技巧＋常用句式

開展討論 Let's get started.

Shall we get started？

主題同目的 Today, we're here to discuss + n.

Today, we're going to prepare for a + presentation

表達意見 I think that + SVO

I strongly believe that + SVO

作出建議 I suggest that + SVO

It is + important + to + v.

It is + feasible + to + v.

同意別人 That's a great idea.

You're right.

反對別人 I'm afraid I can't agree with you.