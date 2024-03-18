DSE2024｜DSE文憑試英文口試首3日考9大主題　即睇小組討論及個人短講足本題目

▲ DSE文憑試英文口試首3日考9大主題。（考評局網頁圖片）

中學文憑試（DSE）英文科卷四口試（Oral）正進行得如火如荼，該卷分為小組討論及個人短講，英文補習名師Spencer sir綜合應屆DSE考生獲得首3日的英文口試部分題目，接下來要應試的考生可以參考一下，做好準備。不過題目所用的字眼有機會與考題原本字眼有少許出入，惟題目意思應大致相同。

3月12日題目參考

DSE英文口試｜Digital Museum

Part A group interaction:

Why are people sharing art collections online?

What are the differences between watching art collections online and watching in person?

How can local museums compete with digital museums to attract more viewers?

Part B individual response:

Do you like going to museums?

Do you think that more art lessons should be provided in schools?

Do you think that the popularity of online museums will last in the future?

Who do you think will go to museums? Teenagers or elderly?

Should teenagers be encouraged to go to museums?

What can people learn by watching art collections?

DSE英文口試｜Delivery apps

Part A group interaction:

How popular are delivery apps?

What challenges are delivery workers currently facing?

What can we do to safeguard these delivery workers?

Part B individual response:

Would you prefer to be a food delivery worker?

Will food delivery jobs be replaced by technology in the future?

How do food delivery apps increase the number of unhealthy people?

DSE英文口試｜Ugly Buildings in Hong Kong

Part A group interaction:

Should a building look attractive?

What is the standard of keeping or replacing?

What are the reasons that ugly buildings are kept?

Part B individual response:

Do you think buildings in Hong Kong should be built higher?

Which building in Hong Kong do you like the most?

Why do some people think that ugly buildings are attractive?

3月13日題目參考

DSE英文口試｜Impacts of tourism to the world

Part A Group interaction:

What are the benefits tourism can bring to a city?

What are the problems that may be inflicted by tourism in a city?

Should Hong Kong follow the policies adopted by other countries as mentioned in the text?

Part B individual response:

Do you prefer to travel alone or with friends?

Do you travel with your friends or family?

What makes Hong Kong a good place to visit?

What can you learn from travelling to other cities?

DSE英文口試｜Driverless tram

Part A Group interaction:

Is having driverless trams in Hong Kong a good idea?

Do you think people would love to take part in designing driverless trams?

Are there any features that can be added to the tram?

Part B individual response：

Do you like driverless trams?

Do you think that the popularity of trams will decline in the future?

Do you that that people should use more public transport?

Do you agree that trams are a type of good transport

Do you think public transport in Hong Kong is crowded?

DSE英文口試｜Comfort Food

Part A Group Interaction：

Reasons why people eat comfort food

Can comfort food be part of a healthy diet

Other ways to help people relieve stress and improve mental health

Part B Individual Response：

Do old and young people have different kinds of comfort foods?

Do you think snacks should be banned from schools?

What is your comfort food?

When will you eat comfort food?

Did your eating habits change in times of the pandemic?

Do you think comfort food for teenagers would suit the older ones?

What are the differences in eating habits between the younger and older generations?

Do you think that comfort food needs a health warning?

3月14日題目參考

DSE英文口試｜multifunctional café

Reading text：

Four examples of multi-functional cafes are provided:

1. Café-coding Academy

It is a kind of café, offering ample seating, power, sockets, Wi-Fi, and Courses in website, development and computer programming



2. Café-massage parlour

It is kind of a massage parlour providing fine coffee operated by visually impaired workers. It may elicit students’ ideas about the sense of social responsibility and knowledge about social enterprises.



3. Café- hair salon

It is a kind of café, offering good coffee and food to be enjoyed by my customers having their hairstyling



4. Café-laundromat

It is the kind of café where customers can enjoy coffee and use self-service washing machines that promote the concept of being eco-friendly and resource-efficient

Part A: Group interaction:

Why multi-functional cafes are gaining popularity?

Which multi-functional cafe will attract the most number of customers?

What advice would you have for people who want to start a multi-functional cafe?

Part B Individual response

Would you like to work in a cafe?

Will you do your homework in a cafe?

Would you like to go to a chain cafe like Starbucks?

Do you think that multi-functional cafés will replace traditional cafés?

What businesses can benefit from a wide area of space?

Will multi-functional cafes replace traditional cafes？

Why do Hong Kong people nowadays love going to cafes?

DSE英文口試｜Podcasting

Reading text：

Types of podcasts given:News, Storytelling, Conversation

Part A Group Interaction:

Which kind of podcast do you think works best to promote Hong Kong?

What should be covered in this podcast?

How can we pique the interest of the listeners?

Part B Individual response:

Do you think podcasts can advertise a place？

Do you find making a podcast is fun？

When would you listen to podcasts？

What skills do you think a podcast host should acquire？

If you are a podcast host, what topic would you choose？

What types of podcasts do you prefer listening to?

Why do you think some people like listening to podcasts？

Which one would you choose - video casting or new casting?

DSE英文口試｜Helping marginalized communities

Part A Group Interaction:

Why is it crucial for youngsters to help those in need?

Which activity—the food angel or the blue fridge—is better suited for our school to host?

Other things that can be done by schools to help people in need.

Part B Individual response:

Do you have experience joining any community services

Do you think Blue Fridge will work well in your district?

Do you have experience in doing donations?

Do you think there are a lot of leftovers in Hong Kong?

Will you put food in the blue fridge?

What type of food is suitable for donations?

Why would some companies decide to donate their leftovers?

試題內容獲Spencerlam.hk授權轉載。

責任編輯：王明芳