DSE2024｜DSE文憑試英文口試首3日考9大主題 即睇小組討論及個人短講足本題目
中學文憑試（DSE）英文科卷四口試（Oral）正進行得如火如荼，該卷分為小組討論及個人短講，英文補習名師Spencer sir綜合應屆DSE考生獲得首3日的英文口試部分題目，接下來要應試的考生可以參考一下，做好準備。不過題目所用的字眼有機會與考題原本字眼有少許出入，惟題目意思應大致相同。
3月12日題目參考
DSE英文口試｜Digital Museum
Part A group interaction:
- Why are people sharing art collections online?
- What are the differences between watching art collections online and watching in person?
- How can local museums compete with digital museums to attract more viewers?
Part B individual response:
- Do you like going to museums?
- Do you think that more art lessons should be provided in schools?
- Do you think that the popularity of online museums will last in the future?
- Who do you think will go to museums? Teenagers or elderly?
- Should teenagers be encouraged to go to museums?
- What can people learn by watching art collections?
DSE英文口試｜Delivery apps
Part A group interaction:
- How popular are delivery apps?
- What challenges are delivery workers currently facing?
- What can we do to safeguard these delivery workers?
Part B individual response:
- Would you prefer to be a food delivery worker?
- Will food delivery jobs be replaced by technology in the future?
- How do food delivery apps increase the number of unhealthy people?
DSE英文口試｜Ugly Buildings in Hong Kong
Part A group interaction:
- Should a building look attractive?
- What is the standard of keeping or replacing?
- What are the reasons that ugly buildings are kept?
Part B individual response:
- Do you think buildings in Hong Kong should be built higher?
- Which building in Hong Kong do you like the most?
- Why do some people think that ugly buildings are attractive?
3月13日題目參考
DSE英文口試｜Impacts of tourism to the world
Part A Group interaction:
- What are the benefits tourism can bring to a city?
- What are the problems that may be inflicted by tourism in a city?
- Should Hong Kong follow the policies adopted by other countries as mentioned in the text?
Part B individual response:
- Do you prefer to travel alone or with friends?
- Do you travel with your friends or family?
- What makes Hong Kong a good place to visit?
- What can you learn from travelling to other cities?
DSE英文口試｜Driverless tram
Part A Group interaction:
- Is having driverless trams in Hong Kong a good idea?
- Do you think people would love to take part in designing driverless trams?
- Are there any features that can be added to the tram?
Part B individual response：
- Do you like driverless trams?
- Do you think that the popularity of trams will decline in the future?
- Do you that that people should use more public transport?
- Do you agree that trams are a type of good transport
- Do you think public transport in Hong Kong is crowded?
DSE英文口試｜Comfort Food
Part A Group Interaction：
- Reasons why people eat comfort food
- Can comfort food be part of a healthy diet
- Other ways to help people relieve stress and improve mental health
Part B Individual Response：
- Do old and young people have different kinds of comfort foods?
- Do you think snacks should be banned from schools?
- What is your comfort food?
- When will you eat comfort food?
- Did your eating habits change in times of the pandemic?
- Do you think comfort food for teenagers would suit the older ones?
- What are the differences in eating habits between the younger and older generations?
- Do you think that comfort food needs a health warning?
3月14日題目參考
DSE英文口試｜multifunctional café
Reading text：
Four examples of multi-functional cafes are provided:
1. Café-coding Academy
It is a kind of café, offering ample seating, power, sockets, Wi-Fi, and Courses in website, development and computer programming
2. Café-massage parlour
It is kind of a massage parlour providing fine coffee operated by visually impaired workers. It may elicit students’ ideas about the sense of social responsibility and knowledge about social enterprises.
3. Café- hair salon
It is a kind of café, offering good coffee and food to be enjoyed by my customers having their hairstyling
4. Café-laundromat
It is the kind of café where customers can enjoy coffee and use self-service washing machines that promote the concept of being eco-friendly and resource-efficient
Part A: Group interaction:
- Why multi-functional cafes are gaining popularity?
- Which multi-functional cafe will attract the most number of customers?
- What advice would you have for people who want to start a multi-functional cafe?
Part B Individual response
- Would you like to work in a cafe?
- Will you do your homework in a cafe?
- Would you like to go to a chain cafe like Starbucks?
- Do you think that multi-functional cafés will replace traditional cafés?
- What businesses can benefit from a wide area of space?
- Will multi-functional cafes replace traditional cafes？
- Why do Hong Kong people nowadays love going to cafes?
DSE英文口試｜Podcasting
Reading text：
Types of podcasts given:News, Storytelling, Conversation
Part A Group Interaction:
- Which kind of podcast do you think works best to promote Hong Kong?
- What should be covered in this podcast?
- How can we pique the interest of the listeners?
Part B Individual response:
- Do you think podcasts can advertise a place？
- Do you find making a podcast is fun？
- When would you listen to podcasts？
- What skills do you think a podcast host should acquire？
- If you are a podcast host, what topic would you choose？
- What types of podcasts do you prefer listening to?
- Why do you think some people like listening to podcasts？
- Which one would you choose - video casting or new casting?
DSE英文口試｜Helping marginalized communities
Part A Group Interaction:
- Why is it crucial for youngsters to help those in need?
- Which activity—the food angel or the blue fridge—is better suited for our school to host?
- Other things that can be done by schools to help people in need.
Part B Individual response:
- Do you have experience joining any community services
- Do you think Blue Fridge will work well in your district?
- Do you have experience in doing donations?
- Do you think there are a lot of leftovers in Hong Kong?
- Will you put food in the blue fridge?
- What type of food is suitable for donations?
- Why would some companies decide to donate their leftovers?
