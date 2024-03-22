DSE英文口試｜英文補習名師分享3大實用技巧　熟讀「secret examples」助學生坐4望5+

▲ Spencer sir分享DSE Speaking3大實用技巧。

不少中六同學都指出對此感到十分憂慮，Spencer Sir的自己的學生也不例外。除了日以繼夜跟學生進行Speaking練習，Spencer亦想藉此機會分享3個準備DSE Speaking的tips。

1. 準備不同主題的例子——節省思考point的時間

Spencer最有特點的教學內容——secret examples幫助了超過2000位同學保3，坐4望5+。這些secret examples究竟是什麼呢？其實就是Spencer為學生精心準備，可以用於不同主題的例子。

當然，為了做到差異化（differentiation），Spencer準備的例子不單貼地，而且足夠特別，能引起共鳴，從而在內容上爭取更多分數。可以看看以下的例子：

當題目涉及social media，即可以用以下secret examples：

Echo chamber effect 回音室效應

Gamifying contents 遊戲化內容

User-generated content 用戶生成內容

Herd Instinct 羊群本能

當題目涉及technology，即可以用以下secret examples：

Startup in India 印度初創

SOP（Standard Operating Procedures） 標準化工序

Big data 大數據

Digital detox 數位排毒

當題目涉及workplace，即可以用以下secret examples：

CSR/ESG 社會企業責任

996 working culture 996工作文化

Slasher/Freelancing 斜桿族/自由業

Karoshi 過勞死

2. 做好Interaction——掌握DSE Speaking的分數命脈

Spencer先問大家一個問題——Speaking Part A是......？如果你答了「group discussion（小組討論）」，你就犯了超過8成考生都會犯的錯。其實，Speaking Part A應是「group interaction」，即小組互動。

Speaking的比分標準，很大一部分都是interaction的分數，以下是其中兩個重要的interaction技巧：

每次發言後邀請他人發言，你可以說：

What do you think?

What’s your view on this issue?

Do you also think that xxx is a great point?

回應別人的發言時，你可以說：

That’s a great point! In other words,…

Absolutely! From my perspective…

I share the same view, to further elaborate,…

3. 熟讀框架——使自己的回應標準化

Spencer認為有一套固定的speaking框架對考生尤其重要。這樣不僅可以減省思考如何回應的時間，更可以輕鬆講出一連串順暢的文句。不論你是aim及格或是aim 高分的同學，Spencer都十分建議盡早熟讀。以下是兩個常見的speaking框架：

Agree 同意：

Step 1（讚同）: I share your view. / Exactly! / That’s a brilliant idea!

Step 2（回應他人的point）: In other words, /In fact,…/It is obvious that…

Step 3（自己的point）: Back to my opinion, /Back to my point…

轉point：

Step 1（小總結）: As discussed, we mainly covered that …

Step 2（協調）: I think we’ve had a fruitful discussion on this agenda. Does anyone have anything to add before we move on?

Step 3（轉point）: Great!（等0.5秒） Let’s talk about …

DSE Speaking迫在眉睫，Spencer再次送上對各位考生最真誠的祝福，希望各位都能考到自己理想的分數。

文章內容獲Spencer sir授權轉載。

