  • 24°C
香港時間 : 2024322日 (週五) 18:22
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 超市大搜查 新手爸媽 婚後事 癌症殺手 中一面試 COLLAR 區區有好校 名校專區 高才通 會員有獎
hket

話題
健康
親子
娛樂
新聞
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
醫‧健

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

DSE英文口試｜英文補習名師分享3大實用技巧　熟讀「secret examples」助學生坐4望5+

升學教育 17:47 2024/03/22

分享：

分享：

熱門 超市大搜查 新手爸媽 婚後事 癌症殺手 中一面試 COLLAR 區區有好校 名校專區 高才通 會員有獎

Spencer sir分享DSE Speaking3大實用技巧。

不少中六同學都指出對此感到十分憂慮，Spencer Sir的自己的學生也不例外。除了日以繼夜跟學生進行Speaking練習，Spencer亦想藉此機會分享3個準備DSE Speaking的tips。

最新影片推介︰

TOPick一分鐘
兒童健康︱流感病毒可上腦入心　醫生拆解併發症：3情況即求醫

1. 準備不同主題的例子——節省思考point的時間

Spencer最有特點的教學內容——secret examples幫助了超過2000位同學保3，坐4望5+。這些secret examples究竟是什麼呢？其實就是Spencer為學生精心準備，可以用於不同主題的例子。

當然，為了做到差異化（differentiation），Spencer準備的例子不單貼地，而且足夠特別，能引起共鳴，從而在內容上爭取更多分數。可以看看以下的例子：

當題目涉及social media，即可以用以下secret examples：

  •  Echo chamber effect 回音室效應
  •  Gamifying contents 遊戲化內容
  • User-generated content 用戶生成內容
  • Herd Instinct 羊群本能

當題目涉及technology，即可以用以下secret examples：

  • Startup in India 印度初創
  • SOP（Standard Operating Procedures） 標準化工序
  • Big data 大數據
  • Digital detox 數位排毒

當題目涉及workplace，即可以用以下secret examples：

  • CSR/ESG 社會企業責任
  • 996 working culture 996工作文化
  • Slasher/Freelancing 斜桿族/自由業
  • Karoshi 過勞死

2. 做好Interaction——掌握DSE Speaking的分數命脈

Spencer先問大家一個問題——Speaking Part A是......？如果你答了「group discussion（小組討論）」，你就犯了超過8成考生都會犯的錯。其實，Speaking Part A應是「group interaction」，即小組互動。

Speaking的比分標準，很大一部分都是interaction的分數，以下是其中兩個重要的interaction技巧：

每次發言後邀請他人發言，你可以說：

  • What do you think?
  • What’s your view on this issue?
  • Do you also think that xxx is a great point?

回應別人的發言時，你可以說：

  • That’s a great point! In other words,…
  • Absolutely! From my perspective…
  • I share the same view, to further elaborate,…

3. 熟讀框架——使自己的回應標準化

Spencer認為有一套固定的speaking框架對考生尤其重要。這樣不僅可以減省思考如何回應的時間，更可以輕鬆講出一連串順暢的文句。不論你是aim及格或是aim 高分的同學，Spencer都十分建議盡早熟讀。以下是兩個常見的speaking框架：

Agree 同意：

Step 1（讚同）: I share your view. / Exactly! / That’s a brilliant idea!

Step 2（回應他人的point）: In other words, /In fact,…/It is obvious that…

Step 3（自己的point）: Back to my opinion, /Back to my point…

轉point：

Step 1（小總結）: As discussed, we mainly covered that …

Step 2（協調）: I think we’ve had a fruitful discussion on this agenda. Does anyone have anything to add before we move on?

Step 3（轉point）: Great!（等0.5秒） Let’s talk about …

DSE Speaking迫在眉睫，Spencer再次送上對各位考生最真誠的祝福，希望各位都能考到自己理想的分數。

文章內容獲Spencer sir授權轉載。

TOPick學生進步獎2024現正接受申請：https://tinyurl.com/progresstpartx

HKET App已全面升級，TOPick為大家推出一系列親子、健康、娛樂、港聞及休閒生活資訊及影片。立即下載︰https://onelink.to/f92q4m

追蹤TOPick Whatsapp頻道睇最新資訊︰http://tinyurl.com/3dtnw8f5

撰文 : Spencer Lam 英文補習名師

中小學教育 英文科 大數據