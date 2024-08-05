旅遊旺季出遊要留神 感染新冠病毒非傷風感冒可比
發布時間： 2024/08/05 00:00
自新冠疫情放緩後，香港人「報復式」旅行的氣氛有增無減，不論長短假期，香港機場、高鐵站、羅湖等出入境口岸依然人頭湧湧。1 呼吸系統科專科曹忠豪醫生直言，新冠病毒仍然肆虐全球，近年還出現了新變異株，令傳播及感染風險增加。2–4 但不少人認為新冠病毒和傷風感冒無異。5 曹醫生提醒市民，新冠病毒新變異株仍具一定殺傷力，建議高風險人士必須提高警覺，感染後盡早求醫，對症下藥，以減低感染後出現重症的風險。6–10
出遊易感染 宜打疫苗防重症
不論是旅遊旺季或淡季，出遊外地其實也會增加病毒傳播的機會，造成交叉感染，11,12 加上熱門旅行地點如東南亞、中日韓等地，新冠疫情威脅並沒完全解除，不少人不以為意，讓病毒有機可乘。13–17 曹醫生表示，不少人感染新冠肺炎後，症狀的確相對輕微，10,18 但長者或長期病患人士等高危一族抵抗力一般較低，感染新冠病毒後症狀尤其嚴重，患上重症的比率亦較一般人高。19 曹醫生續指出，接種疫苗雖然不能完全防止感染病毒，20 但能夠有效減少重症的發生以及死亡風險，21 故建議高危人士接種新冠疫苗加強劑保障自己。9,19
新冠與傷風感冒症狀相似 市民易錯失治療黃金期
復常後市民的抗疫意識降低，25 加上外遊氣氛熾熱，1 確實多了首次感染的個案求診。曹醫生坦言，當中更有曾多次感染的病人認為症狀輕微而掉以輕心，因此延誤求醫。26
「新冠病毒感染與感冒部分症狀相似，如發燒、喉嚨痛及流鼻水等，22,23 但其傳染期更長，傳播速度亦比一般感冒快，併發重症的機會更高24；部分患者亦會出現『長新冠』症狀，包括持續疲倦、氣促、頭痛等。27,28 」
曹醫生表示，他有一名患有長期病的病人，感染新冠後未有立即求診，錯過了前5日的治療黃金期。29 其後病人情況急轉直下，雙肺感染肺炎，需要入院治療。可見高危人士一旦延誤診治，後果可以非常嚴重。19 因此，市民對新冠病毒應時刻保持警覺。一般而言，透過快速抗原測試進行檢測，便可有效確診。30 若出現新冠症狀，應盡快求醫並接受治療以及早控制病情，同時避免感染他人。10,31
新冠口服藥 減低死亡及重症的風險
感染新冠後，從輕症惡化到重症的時間可以非常迅速，因此必須抓緊治療的黃金時間。10,32 目前，本港有兩種註冊新冠口服藥物可以幫患者控制病情，29,33 建議高危人士，如長者及長期病患人士（例如心血管疾病、糖尿病等）在感染新冠後服用。33–35「以上人士一旦確診患有新冠肺炎，到合資格的私家診所或公立醫院，經醫生診斷可免費獲得處方新冠口服藥；而其他人士亦可自費獲得藥物。」33,36,37 曹醫生續指，這兩種新冠口服藥物都能提供有效治療，醫生主要根據病人的病情、長期病史，以及正在服用藥物等因素，為病人處方合適的新冠口服藥物。29,33
根據香港大學和中文大學醫學院的研究，服用新冠口服藥物後，住院患者的死亡風險降低超過70%，而門診患者因重症入院次數也減少了近90%。38 新冠口服藥物可以阻止冠狀病毒自我複製，減低體內病毒數量並有效預防重症。39 而市面上的普通感冒藥，如撲熱息痛只能用於紓緩病徵，並不能阻止病毒數量的增長。10,40,41現時美國疾病管制與預防中心指引亦建議有新冠症狀及50歲或以上人士，或者有高風險出現重症的人士，應於出現病徵5日内服用新冠口服藥物，勿錯失治療黃金期。19,34
以上資訊由輝瑞香港提供
PP-C1D-HKG-0041 July 2024
