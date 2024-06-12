【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案 學習指示詞和-ed和-ing 結尾形容詞
撰文： 黃諾韶
發布時間： 37 分鐘前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
A)
1. I am sorry. That is my fault/I’m sorry. That is my fault
2. Please do not touch this/Please don’t touch this
3. Is this what they were looking for
4. This is where our drinking water comes from/This’s where our drinking water comes from
5. Is that mine birthday present
6. This is her favourite photo
7. That is a tulip/That’s a tulip
8. This is the durian pudding I made
9. Is this the man who stole your bag
B)
1. boring
2. confused
3. exciting
4. annoying
5. annoyed
6. tired
7. tiring
8. relaxing
9. relaxed
10. pleased
C)
1. The magic trick was amazing. He was amazed by it
2. I was comforted by his comforting words
3. The movie was interesting. Everyone was interested in it
4. Amy was touched by the touching story
5. Listening to relaxing music makes people feel relaxed
下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：