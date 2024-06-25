學英文｜港姐2024複賽email被網民寸爆水平低　英文名師拆解12大錯處

▲ 港姐2024複賽的email被網民寸爆水平低，英文名師拆解當中12大錯處。

【學英文/香港小姐競選2024/港姐2024/香港小姐/Yours Faithfully/Best Regards】《香港小姐競選2024》首輪面試結束，除了參賽者成為網民討論的話題外，連第二輪面試的電郵通知都成為網民熱話。事緣首輪面試結束後，個別參賽者陸續收到進入第二輪面試的電郵通知，電郵通知被上傳到社交網站後，電郵的英文水平卻引發網民熱議，有網民指電郵的英文文法差到離譜，甚至揶揄為何不用ChatGPT撰寫。

TOPick邀請遵理教育英文補習名師Susie So，從學術角度拆解電郵的文法錯處，以及正確的電郵寫法。Susie看過社交網站後的電郵後，表示當中存在的文法問題主要可以分為3類，包括動詞形態、語氣、標點，以及選字問題。

▲ Susie老師指出email中的12個錯處。

港姐英文email｜A) 動詞形態

Susie表示，電郵中的entre串錯，以及要用present perfect tense，正確的寫法應該是 「you have entered into...」

其次，第二段「Please noted that...」，其實不需要用過去式，直接用「Please note that + SVO」已經足夠。

再者，最後一段是「will be email to you...」，email其實應該要用被動語態，因為資訊是被發放出去，是接受動作一方。不過要注意被動語態的正確用法是「be + p.p.」，應該改寫為「Details of the second interview will be emailed to you」。

港姐英文email｜B) 語氣、標點

Susie表示，這封email應該是正式書信，因此「you don't have to...」不應該用short form, 「don't 」應該寫為「do not」，而「disk/USB」應該直接寫or。

其次，第三段「The talent show can be anyting,singing/dancing...」的標點符號亦都需要改。特別要注意是，英文上的省略號只有3點，而且例寫咗3個例子後可以寫「etc」在最後面便可以。

由於這封email是正式書信，所以「1'30"」應該改為「1 minute and 30 seconds」比較合適。

港姐英文email｜C) 選字問題

文章中大部分選字問題來自於prepositions和容易混淆意思的生字。Susie表示，第二段「You don't have to show it in the second interview」，show有展示的意思，建議改用perform會比較恰當。

此外，第二段「We want you to video record it」，要注意want有想要的意思，在正式書信中如果想表示禮貌的語氣，可以用request，所以可以直接改寫成「We request that + SVO.」

至於最後一段是「will be email to you next...」是很多香港人常見的錯誤，表達之後其實用soon會比較合適。另外要注意的是，「save in a disk/USB...」，save是及物動詞，後面必須要跟上it或者其他名詞。

Susie最後提醒，正式書信必須加上合適的下款，一般考試要求考生如果上款沒有表明收信人的名字，就需要寫上Yours Faithfully, 但日常工作往來書信，其實寫上Best Regards亦是常見及可以接受。

總括來說，假如這封email是DSE考生的作文，以7分為滿分，Susie老師給予的評分是：

Content：4/7

Language：4/7

Organization：3/7

港姐英文email｜正確的高分email更改後範文

Dear All,

Thank you for registering for the “Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2024.” You have entered the Second Round Interview of the captioned Pageant. Please note that we need you to prepare a talent show in advance. You don’t have to perform it during the second interview. Instead, we request that you video record your talent and save it on a disk or USB, which you can then pass to us. The talent show can be anything—singing, dancing, magic, etc. The video duration must be within 1 minute and 30 seconds. Thank you very much for your attention. Details of the second interview will be emailed to you soon. Best Regards,

Chris Wong

(title)

