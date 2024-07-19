鄭佩佩逝世丨原子鏸感恩在美國伴母親度餘生　讚媽媽是最無私的人

【鄭佩佩/佩佩姐/鄭佩佩離世/金燕子/唐伯虎點秋香/臥虎藏龍】一代武打女星鄭佩佩今日（7月19日）驚爆離世，終年78歲，令不少人大感惋惜。佩佩姐的三女原子鏸，今日下午二時多於社交網發英文長文懷念媽媽，大讚媽媽在其眼中是最無私的人！

鄭佩佩逝世丨原子鏸指媽媽永遠在她的心裡

原子鏸以英文撰文，表示自己和家人在過去的兩年搬回美國，她感恩能與媽媽度過過去幾年的美好時光。她指：「我現在很難用言語來形容，因為這一切看起來有點超現實，我幾乎覺得，這一切只是一場噩夢，我會在早上醒來看到她原來的樣子，我所認識從內到外最美麗的人。」

她續指媽媽在其眼中是最無私的人，指媽媽在最後一口氣也只想著自己的孩子，並稱失去媽媽的痛苦幾乎難以忍受。她大讚媽媽：「她是一位堅強、美麗、關懷、有趣、可愛、無私、慈愛、慷慨的，她總是把我們放在第一位，我只希望我能和兒子建立像我母親和她每個孩子一樣的關係，一種開放、誠實和富同情心的關係。她教會了我如何謙虛、善良、準時、專業、誠實、積極、感恩等。」

她指媽媽是深受粉絲喜愛的傳奇人物，但只有家人才知道她是多麼偉大的人，又指媽媽永遠在她的心裡。

長文如下：

It has been an emotional time for me in the past 2 years with moving my family back to the US to be closer to my mother. But, I feel blessed and lucky to have had these last few years of quality time with her. It’s hard for me to find the words now because it all seems a little surreal and I almost feel like, it’s all just a bad dream and I’ll wake up in the morning to see her as she was, the most beautiful person I know inside and out.



My mother was one of the most unselfish people I know. Up until her last breath of air, she was only thinking about her children. And she had us all there by her side with her loving her and giving back the care and devotion that she had always given to us. I love my mother so much that the pain of losing her is almost unbearable. She was such a strong, beautiful, caring, funny, cute, unselfish, loving, generous role model of a mother. She always put us first and I can only hope that I will have a relationship with my son as my mother had with each of her children. A relationship that was open, honest, and empathetic. She was the glue that made our family so close. She has taught me how to be humble, kind, punctual, professional, honest, positive, grateful and much much more.



She was so loved by all her fans and she is a legend and will surly live on to be one of the greatest stars of her time. But, only her family know just how great of a person she was. I love you mommy 我爱你妈妈！ I miss you so much but I know you will be with me forever in my heart because you are in me. 永远在我的心里❤️❤️❤️